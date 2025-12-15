Transfer Rumors: Amorim Blocks Man Utd Deal; Salah’s £100 Million Liverpool Exit
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone has named Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella as his dream target, but the Blues have no desire to sell and would demand a fee well beyond Atléti’s capabilities. (Source: Fichajes)
Turkish side Beşiktaş have failed with an approach for Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jörgensen which was rejected by both club and player. (Source: Ekrem Konur)
One player that could be arriving at Chelsea in January is Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. The Blues are leading the race for his signature even if Mainoo is pushing to join Napoli instead. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim has, however, stepped in to block a January departure for Mainoo, fearful of the reaction from fans if he oversees the departure of the last academy graduate in the senior squad. (Source: Il Mattino)
Tottenham Hotspur have submitted a bid of £70 million ($93.6 million) for Atlético Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios. (Source: Fichajes)
Manchester City are ready to listen to offers for winger Savinho and right back Rico Lewis, both of whom are of interest to Real Madrid. (Source: Defensa Central)
Potentially replacing Lewis at Man City could be Pedro Porro. Pep Guardiola’s side are showing serious interest in the Tottenham defender, who spent three years on the books at City from 2019–22 without making a single appearance. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham are all showing “serious interest” in Brentford striker Igor Thiago, who also has admirers across La Liga and Serie A. (Source: CaughtOffside)
AC Milan are considering a loan move for Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus, who is keen to find regular minutes upon his return from a serious injury. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)
Liverpool have no desire to sell winger Mohamed Salah in January. The Egypt winger is also settled in England but is not against a move to Saudi Arabia, where confident clubs are lining up offers worth around £100 million ($133.8 million) which could arrive in the summer if Salah is not open to a January move. (Source: Daily Mail)
Meanwhile, Liverpool’s peace talks with Salah saw the Reds confirm their desire to sign a new versatile winger. Official talks have been opened with Bournemouth over Antoine Semenyo. (Source: indykaila)
West Ham United have “major concerns” about a move for Chelsea center back Axel Disasi stemming from his lack of competitive action this season. (Source: Football Insider)
La Liga
Real Madrid have settled on Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano as their new defensive priority but will warn the Frenchman, who is also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, that he must formally commit to a contract in January if he wants to join. (Source: Defensa Central)
On the other hand, Real Madrid’s defensive targets for January are Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi and Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven, the latter of whom would cost around €50 million (£43.9 million, $58.7 million). (Source: E-Notícies)
Barcelona have ended their interest in signing Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović, having been underwhelmed by his performances during the final year of his contract. (Source: SPORT)
Marc-André ter Stegen’s high wages, coupled with his lengthy spell on the sidelines, have left Barcelona convinced they will not be able to sell the German in January. Instead, the only avenue being explored is a loan deal which the Blaugrana are well aware would see them pay the vast majority of his wages. (Source: MARCA)
Real Madrid have been surprised by young striker Gonzalo García’s decision to refuse an exit in the January transfer window. (Source: Fichajes)