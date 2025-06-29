Transfer Rumors: Amorim Eyes Barcelona Outcast; Liverpool Braced for Mega Diaz Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is said to be the driving force behind the club’s transfer interest in Barcelona outcast Marc-André ter Stegen, per El Nacional. The Catalan giants are very much willing to offload the waning goalkeeper, who is billed as an “ideal” recruit for Amorim.
Ter Stegen isn’t the only goalkeeper United are vying for. Alongside Aston Villa shotstopper Emiliano Martínez, the Red Devils are battling Chelsea for Nice custodian Marcin Bułka, CaughtOffside claim.
Despite continued interest from the likes of United, Chelsea and Liverpool, Victor Osimhen is closing on a move to Al Hilal, AreaNapoli report. The sought-after striker’s head has unsurprisingly been turned by an annual salary offer of €50 million ($58.6 million).
In his hopes of securing an exit from Sporting CP to Arsenal this summer, Viktor Gyökeres has “demanded” a face-to-face meeting with club president Frederico Varandas, per Correio da Manhã.
A deal for Valencia center back Cristhian Mosquera appears to be more straightforward, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that personal terms have already been agreed.
Manchester United have shown interest in recruiting Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi as a replacement for Casemiro, talkSPORT claim.
In the event that Jhon Duran does leave Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo is demanding the arrival of Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface, Fichajes write. The prolific Nigerian had been of interest to Newcastle United.
Ronaldo’s Al Nassr have also been tipped by Okaz to table an £85 million ($116.6 million) bid for Liverpool forward Luis Díaz. Barcelona have been long-term suitors for the Colombian forward, but could come nowhere near matching a fee which would make him the second-most expensive sale in Liverpool history.
Everton, Newcastle United and Napoli are all said to be “scared off” by Jack Grealish’s £300,000-per-week (£410,000) wages when considering a move for the Manchester City outcast, The Sun claim.
La Liga
Not content with the arrival of Joan García and Nico Williams, Hansi Flick is pushing Barcelona to sign a new right back Fichajes claim.
Juventus are pushing to sign Barcelona center back Ronald Araújo, who wants to stay in Catalonia according to El Nacional.
Inter Milan have renewed their interest in Real Madrid’s versatile young star Arda Guler, FCInterNews report.
Another young gem from the Spanish capital, Gonzalo García, is also thought to be a figure of interest this summer, Fichajes claim. The breakthrough star at the Club World Cup could be the subject of a €20 million ($23.4 million) bid from Leeds United.
Despite the player’s desire to remain at his boyhood club, Barcelona are lining up a €20 million ($23.4 million) sale for Gerard Martín. Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers have both been billed as interested suitors, per El Nacional.
MLS
Barcelona have finally paid the last instalment of the funds owed to Lionel Messi half a decade after the current Inter Miami forward left the Catalan giants, Culemania report. Five years after deferring €47.6 million ($55.8 million) worth of wages, Messi has belatedly received the remaining €5.95 million ($7 million) to which he was entitled.
Charlotte FC and USMNT striker Patrick Agyemang is pushing for a move to Championship side Derby County, Tom Bogert writes. Charlotte boss Dean Smith has done his best to downplay that speculation.