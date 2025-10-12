Transfer Rumors: Amorim Facing Man Utd Crisis; Mbappe Convinces Real Madrid Target
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
AC Milan see Liverpool defender Joe Gomez as a dream target for the January transfer window, but Arne Slot’s plans for the Englishman could make a deal impossible to pull off. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)
With Liverpool chasing a new center back of their own, positive talks have been held with the representatives of Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck. (Source: DaveOCKOP)
Despite the public backing from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the future of Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is far from certain. Defeat to Liverpool after the international break could spark a “crisis” and the eventual dismissal of the boss. (Source: Football Insider)
Arsenal are ready to advance their interest in Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız with a swap deal made up of £43 million ($57.3 million) plus striker Gabriel Jesus. (Source: Radio Radio)
Yıldız remains a dream signing for Chelsea alongside Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers. The Blues have been offered the chance to sign Lyon’s Malick Fofana but have made it clear he is not a priority target. (Source: Mark Brus)
Tottenham Hotspur and Napoli are both interested in signing Kobbie Mainoo from Man Utd, but the Red Devils are expected to block all offers for the young midfielder. (Source: Football Insider)
Mainoo and Casemiro are both expected to leave Man Utd in 2026. Amorim has urged club officials to beat Liverpool to the signature of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton as a replacement. (Source: Daily Star)
Another player linked with an exit from Man Utd is 15-year-old midfielder JJ Gabriel. Nicknamed ‘Kid Messi’, the highly rated teenager is a target for Real Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)
Juventus plan to bid for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali with a swap offer of €50 million (£43.5 million, $58 million) and Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners. (Source: Juvelive)
Everton hope to tie goalkeeper Jordan Pickford down to the biggest contract in club history in the coming weeks. (Source: TBR Football)
Manchester City have the option to recall both Claudio Echeverri and Vitor Reis from respective loans with Bayer Leverkusen and Girona. The former has played just 14 Bundesliga minutes but is unlikely to be brought back unless City encounter an injury crisis. (Source: Daily Mail)
West Ham United’s demands of over €30 million (£26.1 million, $34.8 million) have ended Botafogo’s interest in 19-year-old forward Luis Guilherme, who wants to continue developing in the Premier League. (Source: Bolavip)
La Liga
After failing with a summer approach, Juventus could be an option for Real Madrid striker Endrick in January as the teenager aims to save his hopes of making Brazil’s World Cup squad. (Source: Matteo Moretto)
Braced for the potential departure of striker Julián Alvarez to Barcelona, Atlético Madrid are looking to sign Ademola Lookman from Atalanta. (Source: Fichajes)
Kylian Mbappé spoke with Liverpool center back Ibrahima Konaté during their time on France duty and is convinced he wants to move to Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer. (Source: Defensa Central)
Neither Man Utd nor Tottenham are likely to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen in January, even though he is no longer the first-choice option under Hansi Flick. (Source: Football Insider)
Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique continues to push for a move for Barcelona midfielder Gavi. (Source: E-Notícies)
Scouts from Real Madrid have been thoroughly impressed by Arsenal midfielder Max Dowman during trips to watch the 15-year-old in action during the September and October international breaks. (Source: Daily Mail)