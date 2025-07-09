Transfer Rumors: Amorim Plots Man Utd Reunion; Inter Miami Hatch Messi Renewal Plan
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Ruben Amorim could be reunited with Sporting CP defender Gonçalo Inácio at Manchester United, according to Football Transfers. The Portuguese boss is thought to be the driving force behind this push.
Liverpool are considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the event that Luis Díaz secures a summer exit, Anfield Watch notes.
Eberechi Eze has been tipped by CaughtOffside to make a move to Arsenal rather than Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester City and Chelsea have both expressed interest in the Crystal Palace playmaker.
Juventus are willing to terminate Dušan Vlahović’s contract in a hurried attempt to get him off the wage bill, per Gianluca Di Marzio. This has opened the door for one of his numerous suitors, such as Manchester United, to snap him up on a free transfer.
Galatasaray are readying a bid worth a swollen €75 million ($87.8 million) for Victor Osimhen, who has been a leading target for Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea in the past, CalcioMercato write.
Chelsea have received an official opening offer from Bournemouth for backup goalkeeper Đorđe Petrović, per Fabrizio Romano. Sunderland are also thought to be monitoring the prodigious shot-stopper.
Manchester City have agreed personal terms with Nottingham Forest talisman Morgan Gibbs-White, Football Insider sensationally claim.
Tottenham have opened up negotiations with Fluminense for their Colombian forward Jhon Arias following his strong showing at the Club World Cup, Fichajes claim.
Spurs are also thought to be exploring a move for Yoane Wissa, in a move which would see Thomas Frank reunited with his former Brentford star, so says BBC Sport.
La Liga
Marcus Rashford is demanding a central role at Barcelona if the Catalan giants can find room in the budget for the England international, El Nacional report.
Sporting CP have lined up a loan deal for Real Madrid’s underused Brazilian forward Endrick as the replacement for Viktor Gyökeres, Real Madrid Confidencial insist.
Inter Miami are planning to use the purchase of Atlético Madrid’s Rodrigo de Paul as leverage in their quest to convince Lionel Messi to renewal his contract in South Beach, SPORT boldly claim.
Barcelona are demanding €50 million ($58.5 million) from Bayer Leverkusen for Marc Casadó, El Nacional reveal.