Transfer Rumors: Arsenal Make Haaland Offer; Man Utd Agree Zirkzee Exit
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United are interested in signing Al Hilal midfielder Rúben Neves on a free transfer next summer, but the Saudi Arabian side are looking to tie him down to a new contract. (Source: United In Focus)
Elsewhere in Saudi Arabia, Al Ittihad are preparing a bumper move to hire former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, who is their top target on a shortlist which also includes Aston Villa’s Unai Emery and former Barcelona boss Xavi. (Source: Al Riyadh)
Potentially leaving Man Utd in January could be striker Joshua Zirkzee, with an agreement reached to send the Dutch international to Serie A side Como. (Source: Corriere Como)
Bayern Munich are ready to make an aggresive push to beat Liverpool to the signature of Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi. (Source: SPORT BILD)
Guéhi still sits top of Liverpool’s list of targets, with the Reds hopeful of signing two new defenders across 2026. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Arsenal are looking to sign a young winger and have sent scouts to watch Real Betis’ Pablo García, Hoffenheim’s Bazoumana Touré and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Jean-Mattéo Bahoya. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)
West Ham United are keen to bring AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic back to the Premier League and are readying a bid of €50 million (£43.7 million, $58.5 million). (Source: Fichajes)
A center back is seen as the transfer priority inside Chelsea, with manager Enzo Maresca and the rest of the club’s decision-makers all in agreement. (Source: Football Insider)
Chelsea are open to offers for midfielder Enzo Fernández but have warned Real Madrid they will have to pay more than the £106.8 million (€122.3 million, $143.1 million) paid to sign him in 2023. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Genk midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas has been watched by scouts from Liverpool, while there is also interest in his services from Bournemouth, Everton and Newcastle United. (Source: Alan Nixon)
Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli is attracting interest from Premier League quartet Aston Villa, Chelsea, Newcastle and West Ham. (Source: The Daily Briefing)
La Liga
Marcus Rashford’s potential move from Man Utd to Barcelona next summer could hinge on whether Robert Lewandowski renews his expensive contract, which expires in 2026, in Catalonia. (Source: Football Insider)
Arsenal and Real Madrid have both made offers to sign Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, but the Norway international has already reached an agreement with Barcelona which could take him to Camp Nou for as little as €80 million (£69.9 million, $93.6 million). (Source: E-Notícies)
Real Madrid are exploring a move for Chelsea center back Mamadou Sarr, who is back on loan with French side Strasbourg this season. (Source: Fichajes)
Scouts from a number of clubs across Europe have been spotted watching Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler. Among those interested in the Türkiye international are Arsenal, Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig. (Source: CaughtOffside)