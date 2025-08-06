Transfer Rumors: Arsenal Offered Rodrygo Swap; Real Madrid Consider €130 Million Midfielder
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
In another attempt to lure William Saliba away from Arsenal, Real Madrid are willing to offer Rodrygo to the Gunners in a straight swap, DefensaCentral claims.
Chelsea are also thought to retain an interest in Rodrygo, although Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are billed as more concrete suitors, so says Ben Jacobs.
Tottenham have been tipped by GIVEMESPORT to make a surprise move for Manchester City forward Savinho.
Freshly departed Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has been reported as a target for newly promoted Burnley, the Daily Mail write.
Arsenal have had a shift of approach, TBR Football write, and are poised to offer Jakub Kiwior a new contract this summer.
Manchester United’s next priority after sealing a deal for Benjamin Šeško is set to be a deal for Fiorentina’s Pietro Comuzzo, Nicolò Schira has revealed.
Newcastle United target Yoanne Wissa has been reintegrated back into Brentford training but is still pushing for a summer exit, BBC Sport claim.
Darwin Núñez is expected to earn more than Mohamed Salah once he signs his Al Hilal contract which is worth up to $25 million per season, according to Sacha Tavolieri.
West Ham United are discussing a move for Metz starlet Idrissa Gueye, Foot Mercato report. Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are also thought to be monitoring the Senegal international who is expected to cost in the region of €15 million ($17.5 million).
La Liga
Real Madrid have been presented with a €130 million ($150.6 million) asking price tag by Paris Saint-Germain after making an enquiry regarding Vitinha, per Foot01.
During a period of feverish tension between Barcelona and Marc-André ter Stegen, Paris Saint-Germain are looming with intent on the fringes, waiting to snap up the out-of-favor German according to Fichajes.
Aston Villa have upped their offer for Ferran Torres to €50 million ($58.2 million) but Barcelona are reluctant to sell a player Hansi Flick values, El Nacional claims.
Rangers and Sevilla are competing for the signature of Arsenal fringe goalkeeper Karl Hein, per Dominik Schneider.
Real Madrid are targeting Bayern Munich center back Dayot Upamecano on a free transfer once his contract expires in 2026, Fichajes claim.
MLS
After his three children were pictured on social media wearing Inter Miami shirts, Jamie Vardy was tipped to link up with Lionel Messi on South Beach by The Sun.
Fluminense have been busy exploring the MLS market this summer, Tom Bogert reports. The Brazilian outfit have been successful in their approach for FC Dallas’ Lucho Acosta, but Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids have rebuffed approaches for Santi Moreno and Rafa Navarro respectively.