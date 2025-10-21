Transfer Rumors: Arsenal Reignite Rodrygo Interest; Mac Allister Targeted by Liverpool Rival
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United have joined the race to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, who has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester City as well. (Source: The Mirror)
Still searching for a Toni Kroos replacement, Real Madrid have Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister atop their wish list in what could be a shocking January transfer. (Source: Indykaila)
Chelsea are considering a move for former Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who has scored 39 goals in 56 appearances since his transfer to Al-Ahli last summer. (Source: Fichajes)
Arsenal are keen to once again go after Real Madrid winger Rodrygo despite signing Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke this summer. (Source: Football Transfers)
With Marc Guéhi now wanted by Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, Liverpool are battling with AC Milan and Wolves to sign Union Berlin centre back Diogo Leite as an alternative option. (Source: MilanLive)
After failing to acquire Kobbie Mainoo this summer, Tottenham Hotspur are once again plotting a bid for the Man Utd midfielder. (Source: The Daily Briefing)
Milan are hoping to use a reunion with former Real Madrid teammate and fellow countryman Luka Modrić to entice Man City midfielder Mateo Kovačić into a move to Serie A. (Source: MilanLive)
Now that Matty Cash’s new deal is done, Aston Villa are working on new contracts for both John McGinn and Morgan Rodgers. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
With relegation becoming a serious possibility, West Ham are targeting Real Madrid duo Endrick and Gonzalo García to bolster their attack come January. (Source: TBR Football)
Everton are bracing for a wave of interest for Iliman Ndiaye that could result in a huge profit given they acquired the winger for only £15 million ($20.1 million) last summer (Source: Football Insider)
La Liga
Atlético Madrid are willing to negotiate with Barcelona for Julián Alvarez, but only to the tune of €150 million ($174.1 million). (Source: SPORT)
After playing zero minutes under Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid forward Endrick is now open to a potential loan move this winter. (Source: ESPN)
Barcelona’s prospects could be greatly hindered by their outstanding transfer debt of €159 million ($184.5 million), putting the Catalans’ chances of finding a long-term successor for Robert Lewandowski in doubt. (Source: Daily Mail)
Real Madrid believe Franco Mastantuono could be the key to convincing Nico Paz to leave Como and return to the Spanish capital next summer. (Source: Defensa Central)
After five years in a white shirt, David Alaba is set to leave Real Madrid once he becomes a free agent at the end of the season. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Atlético Madrid are keen on 21-year-old River Plate defender Lautaro Rivero, who has also been linked with arch rivals Real Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)