Transfer Rumors: Baleba Fires Man Utd Demand; Real Madrid Line Up Rodrygo Replacement
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Carlos Baleba has asked Brighton & Hove Albion to sanction his January exit to Manchester United, which he views as an “irresistible opportunity.” (Source: Theatre of Red)
Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has attracted interest from Saudi Pro League clubs as his future in north London remains increasingly uncertain. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Crystal Palace’s asking price for Adam Wharton has dropped from £100 million ($135.5 million) to a relatively reasonable £60 million ($81.3 million). Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Real Madrid are interested in the England international. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Liverpool have identified Lyon forward Malick Fofana as the player tasked with filling Mohamed Salah’s boots when he eventually leaves Merseyside. (Source: Fichajes)
The future of Bukayo Saka and William Saliba is deemed to be the priority for Arsenal now that the transfer window has closed. Andrea Berta is “accelerating” negotiations over new contracts for the high-profile pair. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Manchester United have no interest in ever seeing André Onana line up for the Red Devils again once he returns from his loan spell at Trabzonspor. (Source: Football Insider)
Chelsea are not considering a move for Liverpool target Marc Guéhi in January despite their lack of depth at center back. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Casemiro has rejected the chance of being reunited with his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema at Al Ittihad this summer. (Source: CaughtOffside)
La Liga
Real Madrid are considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola. The Frenchman rejected advances from Liverpool over the summer but could yet be lured to the Spanish capital as Rodrygo’s replacement in the event of the Brazilian’s summer exit. Barcola is expected to cost north of €100 million ($117.2 million). (Source: Fichajes)
Barcelona have made contact with Lionel Messi in an attempt to persuade him to play some role in the club’s upcoming presidential elections. (Source: Cadena SER)
Manchester City are expected to sanction the sale of Tottenham Hotspur target Savinho to fund an €80 million ($93.8 million) move for Rodrygo. (Source: Estadio Deportivo)
Antonio Rüdiger has been tipped to move to Saudi Arabia once his Real Madrid contract expires in June. (Source: Fichajes)
RB Salzburg’s Karim Konaté has emerged as a surprise contender to fill the void left by Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona next season. (Source: Africa Soccer)
Barcelona’s teenage starlet Dro Fernández has attracted interest from the Premier League quartet of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (Source: Fichajes)