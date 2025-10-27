Transfer Rumors: Barcelona Divided Over Yamal; Arteta Facing Arsenal Sack
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Turkish giants Galatasaray have expressed an interest in signing Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte in the January transfer window. (Source: Erol Evcen)
Rasmus Højlund could complete a permanent exit from Man Utd this winter, with Napoli ready to trigger their option to sign the Denmark striker before their obligation to do so kicks in later this season. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
One player who will not be joining Man Utd is Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham, who has no interest in a loan move to Old Trafford. (Source: The Mirror)
Arsenal officials are worried that manager Mikel Arteta may not be the man to lead them to Premier League glory, having spent over £1 billion ($1.3 billion) without yielding any concrete results. If the boss does not deliver silverware this season, he could be sacked. (Source: Fichajes)
Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have all held talks over a move for Bayern Munich center back Dayot Upamecano, who is out of contract next summer, in the last few weeks. (Source: TBR Football)
Arsenal are on the cusp of agreeing a record-breaking new contract with winger Bukayo Saka, who would become the club’s highest-paid player of all time with a wage of over £300,000 ($399,600) per week. (Source: Football Insider)
Amid doubts over Robert Sánchez, Chelsea are considering a January loan move for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen ahead of signing AC Milan’s Mike Maignan on a free transfer next year. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)
Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of signing Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović have been boosted by Bayern Munich’s decision to walk away from the Serbia international. (Source: Christian Falk)
Harvey Elliott is unhappy with his limited role at Aston Villa following his summer switch from Liverpool on a loan deal which includes a conditional obligation to make the move permanent. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
A meeting has been scheduled between Newcastle United and center back Sven Botman to discuss a new contract in the face of interest from a number of clubs, including Liverpool. (Source: KrrishFT)
West Ham United’s bid to sign Man Utd striker Joshua Zirkzee on loan has been complicated by the Dutchman’s reluctance to take any risks with his next move. He wants to join a team who can guarantee him an important, effective role ahead of the World Cup. (Source: TEAMtalk)
La Liga
Real Madrid have handed Vinicius Junior an ultimatum over his future, warning him he must sign a new contract or he will see his minutes drastically reduced with a view to an immediate sale or even a free transfer in 2027. The Brazil international has also been warned his display of frustration during El Clásico will not be tolerated again. (Source: Fichajes)
While Real Madrid are still exploring a number of low-cost center backs, the La Liga leaders retain their interest in Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven. (Source: TEAMtalk)
A number of players inside the Barcelona dressing room have voiced concerns over Lamine Yamal’s behavior and attitude, believing he is poorly advised and heading down a dangerous path. (Source: El Nacional)
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has urged sporting director Deco to sign him an elite-level center back, and the decision has been made to pursue Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund. Flick has given his approval to such a deal. (Source: E-Notícies)
With the Major League Soccer season coming to a close, Barcelona are considering a short-term loan deal to sign LAFC forward Son Heung-min. (Source: Fichajes)