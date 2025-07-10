Transfer Rumors: Barcelona End Rashford Interest; Man Utd Ready Vlahovic Swap
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Barcelona are monitoring the future of Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson, Fichajes reports. A loan move for the Senegal international could be pursued after the Blues signed both Liam Delap and João Pedro this summer.
With Juventus keen to offload striker Dušan Vlahović, CaughtOffside names Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur as suitors, but Manchester United may have the edge after opening talks over a swap deal involving winger Jadon Sancho.
Liverpool are plotting a late-window bid for Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon, per Football Insider. The Magpies are reluctant to sell and will demand a fee of around £100 million ($135.9 million).
Another player tipped to arrive at Liverpool is Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitiké. GIVEMESPORT claims the Reds will open talks over a deal once Darwin Núñez is sold.
Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins will be Arsenal’s next priority if they miss out on Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres or RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško, according to TBR Football. The England international is very interested in making the move.
Benfica are plotting a bid to buy 50% of the rights to Chelsea forward João Félix for €20 million (£17.3 million, $23.4 million), O JOGO reports. Part ownership is against Premier League rules, however, so an investor would have to be found for the other 50%.
Manchester City have set a price tag of £25 million (€28.9 million/$33.9 million) for midfielder James McAtee, the Daily Mail writes. Nottingham Forest are prepared to battle a number of European suitors for his signature.
Forest may need to replace Morgan Gibbs-White who, according to The Athletic, is emerging as a target for Tottenham.
Spurs are, however, unlikely to pursue a move for Man City winger Jack Grealish. Ben Jacobs notes Grealish’s wages have proven to be a problem in initial talks.
La Liga
Man Utd are ready to bid as much as €90 million (£77.6 million, $105.5 million) to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, Defensa Central claims. Los Blancos are ready to stand firm and reject the offer, seeing the Frenchman as a key player.
Real Madrid want a new center back after the disappointing manner of their Club World Cup exit and, according to Fichajes, are preparing an offer of €80 million (£69 million, $93.8 million) for Tottenham’s Cristian Romero.
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is not convinced by a move for Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford, El Nacional states. Instead, he wants to sign Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman and sporting director Deco could soon launch a bid.
In talks between Barcelona and Mallorca over the future of midfielder Pablo Torre, Mundo Deportivo notes Barça have taken the opportunity to ask about 18-year-old striker Marc Doménech.