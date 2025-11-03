Transfer Rumors: Barcelona Plot Haaland Swap; Liverpool Make Wharton Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Barcelona officials have spoken with Marcus Rashford to warn the Manchester United loanee that he must agree to lower his wages even further if he wants to seal a permanent move to Catalonia next summer. Both parties want an agreement but financial negotiations are expected to be “complicated.” (Source: SPORT)
Liverpool are fearful of getting into a bidding war with Real Madrid over Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton and have decided to meet the Eagles’ asking price of €60 million (£52.7 million, $69.3 million) to get a deal done as soon as possible. (Source: Defensa Central)
Man Utd have opted to rival Manchester City for the signature of highly rated 16-year-old Leicester City winger Jeremy Monga. (Source: Football Insider)
In the face of interest from both Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford have made it clear they will not listen to offers for forward Kevin Schade. (Source: TBR Football)
Chelsea are battling Inter Miami and Sevilla for 20-year-old Boca Juniors midfielder Milton Delgado. (Source: El Intransigente)
Aston Villa have joined Man Utd and West Ham United in pursuit of Real Madrid striker Endrick as the Brazilian prepares to spend the second half of the season out on loan. (Source: Daily Star)
Man Utd and Tottenham continue to track Everton center back Jarrad Branthwaite, who retains his price tag of £70 million ($92 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)
Lille are resigned to losing teenage midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi next year as Europe’s elite begin to ramp up their interest. Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City, Man Utd and Tottenham are all known admirers. (Source: TBR Football)
Leeds United are looking to seal a January move for U.S. international striker Haji Wright of Coventry City. (Source: Football Insider)
La Liga
If Real Madrid sell winger Vinicius Junior next summer, they will make Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane their top target to replace him. (Source: Fichajes)
In a bid to save money in pursuit of Man City striker Erling Haaland, Barcelona are readying a mammoth swap deal which would send midfielder Dani Olmo to the Etihad in exchange. (Source: El Nacional)
Haaland, meanwhile, would “really like” to play for Real Madrid. (Source: Jorge Picón)
Barcelona have received a bid of €35 million (€30.8 million, $40.4 million) from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club to sell striker Robert Lewandowski in January. (Source: Fichajes)
Atlético Madrid are battling Tottenham in pursuit of 21-year-old River Plate defender Lautaro Rivero, who comes with a release clause of €100 million (£87.9 million, $115.5 million). (Source: La Razón)