Transfer Rumors: Barcelona Ready Kane Move; Liverpool Suffer Isak Blow
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Alejandro Garnacho’s desire to join Chelsea has left the Blues confident that Manchester United will be forced to accept a bid worth below £40 million ($53.7 million), United In Focus reports. Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are both prepared to pay more but Garnacho is focused on Chelsea.
Newcastle United are looking at their Premier League game against Liverpool on Aug. 25 as they consider the future of striker Alexander Isak, according to Chronicle Live. The Magpies do not want to see Isak line up against them and could refuse to negotiate until the final days of the transfer window.
The two sides could butt heads over another striker as Empire of the Kop claims Liverpool are interested in beating Newcastle to the signature of Brentford’s Yoane Wissa.
Chelsea are looking at Barcelona center back Ronald Araujo after losing Levi Colwill to an ACL injury, Fichajes claims. Offers of around €50 million (£43.4 million, $58.3 million) will be entertained.
Arsenal are interested in Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman as an alternative to Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, Quotidiano Sportivo states. Leading suitors Inter are worried about interest from the Gunners.
Manchester City have opened talks over a deal for RB Leipzig center back Castello Lukeba, Rudy Galetti writes.
Having lost James Maddison to injury, Tottenham Hotspur are stepping up talks over Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, per FootballTransfers. Spurs are happy to meet the club’s demands by including a buy-back clause.
Man Utd will not pursue a swap deal for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba involving academy star Toby Collyer, the Manchester Evening News states.
Talks between West Ham United and Metz striker Idrissa Gueye are progressing well, Foot Mercato claims. The 18-year-old is valued at over €15 million (£13 million, $17.5 million).
La Liga
Real Madrid target Vitinha has a release clause of €135 million ($157.4 million) in his Paris Saint-Germain contract this summer which will drop down to €90 million ($105 million) next year, Andres Martinez writes. Such clauses are illegal in France but could be replicated by a verbal agreement between club and player.
Barcelona are eyeing up Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane when his release clause becomes active in the 2026 summer transfer window, Fichajes claims. Kane could be open to testing himself in another league.
After losing Iñigo Martínez to Saudi Arabia, Barcelona are plotting a move for Inter center back Alessandro Bastoni, El Nacional reports. A deal would be worth over €70 million ($81.6 million).
Real Madrid are plotting a free agent signing in 2026 and have shortlisted three center backs, according to Real Madrid Confidencial. On the radar are Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté, Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi.
Xabi Alonso has reached out to Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen to ask for his opinion on Bayern Munich’s Alexander Nübel who, according to E-Notícies, is being lined up as Real Madrid’s long-term replacement for Thibaut Courtois.