Transfer Rumors: Barcelona Return for Rashford; Arsenal Braced for €85 Million Martinelli Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
While Manchester United would prefer to sell Rasmus Højlund, GIVEMESPORT states the Red Devils will begrudgingly part ways with Joshua Zirkzee if they cannot find a new home for the Dane, such is the need to free up space for new signings.
United are confident that a deal for one such signing, Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, is close to being struck. The Daily Mail notes Brentford are demanding a fee of over £65 million ($88.7 million).
Also on United’s radar is Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor. UOL reports scouts from the Red Devils have watched Victor during the Club World Cup, while GOAL Brasil puts his release clause at $8 million (£5.9 million).
Chelsea are looking to hijack Tottenham Hotspur’s move for West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus, Simon Phillips writes. A bid worth £50 million ($68.3 million) from the Blues has already been rejected.
Al Nassr are chasing a deal to sign Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli, per GIVEMESPORT. The Saudi side have requested €85 million (£73.3 million, $100 million) to make a bid for a new forward but have not yet made contact with Arsenal.
Coming in at Arsenal could be Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres. According to CaughtOffside, he has held direct talks with manager Mikel Arteta, which influenced his determination to join the Gunners.
João Félix has been offered to Galatasaray as his agents continue to search for a move away from Chelsea, per Chelsea News. The Turkish side are weighing up a formal approach.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has lost faith in January signing Nico González, Manchester City News reports. The return of Rodri, coupled with the signing of Tijjani Reijnders, has seen Nico request an exit and City will not stand in his way.
Newcastle United have identified Atalanta center back Giorgio Scalvini as a top summer target, The Times reports. Marseille’s Leonardo Balerdi is seen as a possible alternative target.
The ongoing tensions behind the scenes at Inter could spark an exit for young defender Yann Bisseck. La Repubblica names Everton, Man Utd, Tottenham and West Ham as suitors but there are more Premier League sides interested.
La Liga
After being publicly rejected by Nico Williams, Fabrizio Romano claims Barcelona are readying a new approach for Liverpool forward Luis Díaz. The Reds have already firmly rejected approaches from both Barça and Bayern Munich.
On the other hand, Fichajes names Marcus Rashford as Barcelona’s top target. Talks with the Man Utd forward’s representatives are underway.
Xabi Alonso believes Real Madrid will suffer if they fail to replace Luka Modrić or Toni Kroos, and Defensa Central names Paris Saint-Germain’s Vitinha as his dream target.
Another key target for Real Madrid is Tottenham left back Destiny Udogie. TheBoyHotspur states Spurs are demanding up to €60 million (£51.7 million, $70.6 million) for the Italian, who is also wanted by AC Milan.
Real Madrid are open to both selling and keeping Rodrygo this summer, El Nacional writes, but would negotiate his sale if suitors like Arsenal arrive with offers of €80 million (£69 million, $94.1 million).
Atlético Madrid were underwhelmed by Conor Gallagher’s end to the season, which is why they have signed Álex Baena and are closing in on Johnny Cardoso. According to Fichajes, Gallagher is available for transfer, with Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers ready to pay €50 million (£43.1 million, $58.8 million) for the former Chelsea midfielder.