Transfer Rumors: Barcelona Receive World Record Yamal Bid; Bellingham Set for Premier League Move
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United are ready to rival Liverpool for the signature of Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi, who has been identified as the preferred long-term replacement for Harry Maguire. (Source: United In Focus)
Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo is a target for both Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur heading into 2026. (Source: Football Insider)
Despite Real Madrid’s interest, Chelsea are relaxed over the future of midfielder Enzo Fernández as his contract, which runs until 2032, gives them the power to demand a fee beyond the Spanish side’s comfort zone. (Source: Flashscore)
Inter have already set aside the €15 million (£13 million, $17.6 million) needed to sign Manchester City loanee Manuel Akanji next summer, having been so impressed by his start to life in Italy. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)
Tottenham could bring center back Luka Vušković back from his loan with Hamburg in January and integrate the 18-year-old into Thomas Frank’s first team. (Source: TBR Football)
Trabzonspor have already informed Man Utd goalkeeper André Onana of their desire to sign him permanently next summer. His loan contract does not include any permanent transfer clauses. (Source: The Sun)
Chelsea are making their interest in 16-year-old Club Tijuana midfielder Gilberto Mora known and appear to be the Mexico international’s strongest suitors from the Premier League. (Source: The Chelsea Chronicle)
Aston Villa’s commitment to midfielder Morgan Rogers is unwavering despite his slow start to the season, and there are no plans to sell the England international in January. (Source: Football Insider)
West Ham United are exploring a move to reunite new manager Nuno Espírito Santo with Fulham winger Adama Traoré in the January transfer window. (Source: TEAMtalk)
La Liga
Real Madrid are ramping up plans to try and sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Desiré Doué, but face a huge battle to convince the French side to sell. (Source: Fichajes)
A move to the Premier League for Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer should not be ruled out. (Source: indykalia)
Despite the speculation, Real Madrid officials have closed the door to a departure for Bellingham and are completely relaxed about his future. (Source: Defensa Central)
Chelsea are expected to launch a bid for Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó in January. Arsenal are also interested in the 22-year-old, who is valued at around €35 million (£30.4 million, $41 million). (Source: The Daily Briefing)
Real Madrid are prepared to rebuff offers from both Arsenal and Newcastle United for midfielder Arda Güler after watching him establish himself as a regular under Xabi Alonso. (Source: Football Insider)
Sporting director Deco wants Barcelona’s next three signings to be a left-footed center back, a physical full back and a superstar striker. (Source: SPORT)
PSG are ready to break the world transfer record with a bid of €230 million (£199.9 million, $269.3 million) for Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal. (Source: Defensa Central)