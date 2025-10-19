Transfer Rumors: Beckham to Front Man Utd Takeover; Chelsea Want €100 Million Striker
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
David Beckham has been approached by an unnamed consortium from the United Arab Emirates to act as the nostalgic centerpiece of a bid to take over Manchester United. Fellow former Old Trafford stars Wayne Rooney and Eric Cantona have both been floated as alternatives to the Inter Miami co-owner. (Source: Daily Star)
Liverpool are keen on signing Sporting CP center back Ousmane Diomande after accepting defeat in the race for Marc Guéhi next summer. Manchester United’s Ruben Amorim is also known to be an active admirer of his former player in Lisbon. (Source: Daily Express)
Guéhi is thought to be the subject of interest from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, who could make a move for the Crystal Palace captain as soon as January. (Source: The i)
Chelsea are ready to splash €100 million (£87 million, $116.7 million) on Porto’s largely unproven 21-year-old striker Samu Aghehowa in their continued search of goals this January. (Source: Fichajes)
It’s an all north London affair as Arsenal vie with Tottenham Hotspur for the France U20 international Djylian N’Guessan, who has managed to catch the eye at 17 with just eight top-flight appearances under his belt. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Despite a mountain of reports to the contrary, it has now been claimed that Arsenal talisman William Saliba was never seriously considered by Real Madrid, who instead favor the likes of Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté and Dayot Upamecano of Bayern Munich. (Source: Andy Brassell)
Chelsea are keen on bringing Diego Moreira back to Stamford Bridge just one year on from selling the Belgian forward to sister club Strasbourg. (Source: TBR Football)
Newcastle United are thought to be ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign Club Brugge defender Joel Ordóñez. Aston Villa are also keenly monitoring the situation. (Source: CaughtOffside)
To further muddy the waters of a fractious relationship, Liverpool could prise Sven Botman away from Newcastle this summer. (Source: Mark Brus)
River Plate starlet Ian Subiabre is expected to join a Premier League club in 2026. Manchester City and Liverpool are currently billed as favorites to sign the 18-year-old winger. (Source: TBR Football)
Despite his slow start to life in west London, Chelsea remain “happy” with summer recruit Jamie Gittens. (Source: Graeme Bailey)
Liverpool have been tipped to make a splash for RB Leipzig’s 18-year-old superstar Yan Diomande. The teenage phenom is expected to cost as much as €100 million and is also a target for Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: Anfield Watch)
La Liga
Real Madrid have sent scouts to watch Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora and are confident they can beat the likes of Barcelona and Inter Miami to the teenager’s coveted signature. (Source: Fichajes)
In an attempt to ward off Barcelona’s advances, Sporting CP are prepared to offer Gonçalo Inácio a new contract stretching until 2030 which will contain an €80 million (£69.6 million) release clause. (Source: SPORT)
Amid rumors linking him with a potential swap move to Liverpool, Eduardo Camavinga is said to be “bitter” about his diminished role at Real Madrid. (Source: DefensaCentral)
Atlético Madrid would be willing to entertain negotiations with Barcelona regarding a move for Julián Alvarez. (Source: Radioestadio Noche)
Endrick is attracting considerable interest from Ligue 1 side Marseille. It remains to be seen if Real Madrid are willing to let the Brazilian striker leave on loan in January. (Source: ESPN)