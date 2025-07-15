Transfer Rumors: Chelsea Receive €250 Million Palmer Bid; Man Utd Plot Ekitike Swap
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United have reached out to Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitiké in an attempt to beat Newcastle United to his signature, CaughtOffside reports. The Red Devils are considering a player-plus-cash bid to accelerate negotiations.
Rather than sign Ekitiké, Defensa Central claims Newcastle are preparing a €70 million (£60.8 million, $81.7 million) bid for Real Madrid striker Endrick.
Also in Newcastle’s sights is Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, TEAMtalk states, although his price tag of £90 million ($121 million) is expected to prove problematic.
Newcastle’s desire to sign a new striker stems from a new willingness to sell Alexander Isak. Sacha Tavolieri reports a bid of £120 million ($161.4 million) would be enough to convince them to sell the Liverpool target.
Paris Saint-Germain are ready to break the world transfer record to sign Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer, Fichajes claims. A bid of €250 million (£217 million, $291.9 million) is set to land on Chelsea’s desk but the Blues have no interest in listening.
Crystal Palace are open to a swap deal with Arsenal involving Eberechi Eze, per FootballTransfers. Leandro Trossard would be the Eagles’ preferred makeweight.
Nottingham Forest reported Tottenham Hotspur to the Premier League over their pursuit of Morgan Gibbs-White because it derailed a proposed swap deal involving Manchester City, Football Insider claims. City were in talks to sign Gibbs-White and send James McAtee in the opposite direction, but Spurs have since convinced the former to move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium instead.
Having accepted nobody will meet their €25 million (£21.7 million, $29.2 million) asking price for Jadon Sancho, Football Italia claims Man Utd are prepared to lower their demands in negotiations with Juventus.
Meanwhile, Football Insider states Man Utd have moved ahead of Everton in pursuit of Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz. The Red Devils are prepared to discuss a loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer.
Leeds United are interested in a loan deal for Real Madrid striker Gonzalo García, TBR Football claims. Brentford, Sunderland and West Ham United have all expressed interest in the Club World Cup star.
La Liga
Alexis Mac Allister has turned down an approach from Bayern Munich, Defensa Central writes, making it clear he will only leave Liverpool if Real Madrid come calling.
Agent Jorge Mendes has repeatedly offered Real Madrid the chance to sign Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva, but Fichajes claims the Spanish side are not interested even on a free transfer.
Atlético Madrid have joined Man Utd in pursuit of Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso, according to CaughtOffside. Lyon’s financial issues could see them sell for around €25 million (£21.7 million, $29.2 million).
Barcelona are ready to terminate the contract of midfielder Oriol Romeu. MARCA notes Girona are looking to sign him on a free transfer.
Romeu is one of five players being rushed out the door by manager Hansi Flick. SPORT claims the boss is urging those in charge to offload Romeu, Iñaki Peña, Pau Víctor, Marc-André ter Stegen and one of the five center backs, likely Andreas Christensen.