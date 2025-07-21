Transfer Rumors: Chelsea Receive €170 Million Palmer Bid; European Giants Lead Antony Race
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Nicolas Jackson would be prepared to swap Chelsea for Manchester United this summer, according to FootballTransfers. The Blues have set an asking price of £70 million ($93.9 million).
Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand is the subject of interest from both Manchester United and Manchester City, A BOLA reports. Juventus are chasing his signature but have fallen well short of his price tag of €80 million (£69.3 million, $93 million).
Liverpool officials are set for crunch talks with Ibrahima Konaté over his expiring contract, per L'Équipe. Real Madrid are trying to work out what offer would convince the Reds to sell but have not yet made a formal bid.
Paris Saint-Germain have joined Man City and Man Utd in pursuit of Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, Maisfutebol writes, amid uncertainty over the future of Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian continues to reject the offer of a new contract in Paris and is also emerging as a target for Pep Guardiola’s City.
The hold-up in Arsenal’s move for Viktor Gyökeres stems from an ongoing legal battle between between the striker and Sporting CP, FootballTransfers claims. Sporting officials are unhappy with the manner in which Gyökeres and his agent have approached the summer window and are prepared to make life difficult for the Sweden international as a result.
Man City dream of a reunion with Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer and, according to Fichajes, are readying a bid of €170 million (£147.4 million, $197.7 million) to get a deal done. Another report from the same outlet names Chelsea as leading suitors for RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons, valued at €110 million (£95.4 million, $127.9 million).
Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Simons but, per Sébastien Vidal, are now looking at Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey as an alternative target.
Alexander Isak has been unsettled by all the speculation over his future, The Telegraph states. High-ranking figures at Newcastle United, including chairman Yasir Al-Rumayaan and co-owner Jamie Reuben, are adamant he is not for sale.
West Ham United have contacted Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov over a summer move, Alan Nixon states. The Hammers are prepared to bid as high as £30 million ($40.3 million) for the Ukraine international, who is open to making the move.
La Liga
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick wants a new full back now that a deal for Marcus Rashford has been agreed, SPORT claims. Bayer Leverkusen’s Alejandro Grimaldo and Inter’s Denzel Dumfries are both of interest to the boss.
Rashford, however, cannot yet be registered in the Barcelona squad. Joan García is also not yet part of the squad, with The Mirror noting sales are now needed to address the club’s salary issues.
Real Betis are struggling to meet Man Utd’s asking price for Antony, valued at £30 million ($40.3 million), iNews reports. Instead, Atlético Madrid are now emerging as the favorites to sign the Brazil winger.
Versatile Chelsea defender Renato Veiga has approved a move to Atlético Madrid, Fabrizio Romano writes. Chelsea want a fee of €40 million (£34.7 million, $46.5 million) to sell.
Real Madrid are looking to sign Inter midfielder Nicolò Barella, according to Real Madrid Confidencial, but his price tag of over €60 million ($69.8 million) is considered unreasonable.
Another player on Real Madrid’s radar is Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano. Fichajes notes slow progress over his contract talks with the Bundesliga giants has sparked interest from Los Blancos.