Transfer Rumors: Cristiano Ronaldo Eyes Man Utd Raid; Real Madrid Demand Ambitious Rodrygo Fee
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are close to reuniting the Portuguese superstar with his former Real Madrid and Manchester United teammate Casemiro, Sport Jazirah writes. The legendary forward has also been credited with interest in bringing Alejandro Garnacho to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks after deciding to remain in the Kingdom himself.
Ronaldo isn’t the only ex-United employee with an eager eye pointed at Old Trafford. Former manager José Mourinho has managed to convince Jadon Sancho to accept a salary offer in the region of €10 million (£8.6 million, $11.6 million) per year to join Fenerbahçe, Sabah Spor writes.
Alternatively, Juventus have proposed a three-way swap deal for Sancho, offering Dušan Vlahović and Douglas Luiz, so says Gazzetta dello Sport. While CaughtOffside claims that Arsenal have also inquired about a potential swoop for the divisive forward.
Manchester City’s pursuit of a new right back, which is billed as a “priority” for Pep Guardiola, has been complicated by rival interest from Brighton & Hove Albion and Juventus in Flamengo’s Wesley, per The Athletic.
Napoli are currently mulling over moves for Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez and Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund. The Italian champions’ boss Antonio Conte favors United’s No. 9, according to CaughtOffside, although a deal for Núñez is thought to be more advanced.
Arsenal are interested in Paris Saint-Germain starlet Bradley Barcola, who is also thought to be a target for Bayern Munich and Liverpool, L’Équipe claim. However, Fabrizio Romano has stressed that PSG have no intention of offloading the young gem and may even hand him a new contract.
Despite the presence of Nicolas Jackson and Liam Delap, Football Insider insist that Chelsea are considering a move for PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani, who has impressed while on loan at Juventus.
After months of speculation and some sharp-tongued comments from Sporting CP president, it appears that Arsenal are finally poised to make an official offer for Viktor Gyökeres, CaughtOffside claim. The Gunners’ opening gambit is thought to be in the region of €75–80 million (£64.2–68.5 million, $86.6–92.4 million).
Newcastle United have made an offer of £45 million ($60.7 million) for Nottingham Forest forward Anthony Elanga, according to The Athletic. This would triple the club’s investment in the former United player after just two years, yet Forest have bluntly rejected any approaches for their star forward.
Ex-Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson could be lured back to the Premier League from Ajax by Nottingham Forest, the Daily Mail reports.
La Liga
Real Madrid would be willing to offload Rodrygo for €90 million (£77.1 million, $103.9 million), Cadena SER claim. Arsenal’s interest in the Brazilian is described as “real” by multiple outlets.
Counterintuitively, Barcelona are preparing to hand Ansu Fati a contract extension until 2028, Mundo Deportivo muses. However, the mercurial forward’s immediate future lies outside Catalonia, with a loan deal to Monaco in Ligue 1 close to completion.
Nico Williams and his representatives have officially informed Athletic Club of his decision to join Barcelona, El Chiringuito were the first to report. The Catalan giants still have to pay the winger’s €58 million (£49.7 million, $67 million) release clause in one single instalment.
Real Madrid are prepared to let David Alaba’s contract expire next summer without the offer of a new deal, AS write.