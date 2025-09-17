Transfer Rumors: Ex-Man Utd Player to Replace Amorim; Vinicius Attracts €100 Million Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Former Manchester United midfielder and briefly caretaker manager of the club, Michael Carrick, been put forward as a potential candidate to replace Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, should he be sacked. Ex-England manager Gareth Southgate and current USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino have also been floated. (Source: Mirror)
Senior players at United expect Amorim to be dismissed and a secret meeting has been planned for the October international break. Although that could yet been moved forward should results fail to improve. (Source: Indykalia News)
Federico Chiesa may be forced out of Liverpool as soon as January given the competition for places in the club’s forward line. (Source: Football Insider)
Celtic have emerged as surprise contenders to end Raheem Sterling’s self-imposed exile at Chelsea. The side led by Brendan Rodgers, Sterling’s former manager at Liverpool, would only be willing to cover one-sixth of the winger’s lofty salary. (Source: Football Transfers)
Arsenal have been tipped to make a move for Prince Amoako Junior, a teenage Ghanaian star at FC Nordsjaelland who is the latest bright prospect from the Right to Dream academy which produced Tottenham Hotspur star Mohammed Kudus. (Source: TBR Football)
In response to rising interest from Benfica—and Juventus—Manchester City are accelerating the process of extending Bernardo Silva’s contract ahead of its expiry next summer. (Source: Fichajes)
Manchester United are thought to be considering a move for Al Hilal midfielder Rúben Neves who has maintained his high level of performance even after leaving the European elite. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Should Nicolas Jackson return to Chelsea at the end of his loan spell next summer, Bayern Munich are considering a €70 million (£60.7 million, $82.9 million) move for Loïs Openda, who himself is on loan at Juventus from RB Leipzig. (Source: Fichajes)
La Liga
Al Hilal are willing to splash €100 million (£86.8 million, $118.5 million) on Vinícius Júnior, who is “angry” after being dislodged as a permanent starter at Real Madrid during the early stages of Xabi Alonso’s reign. (Source: Fichajes)
Real Madrid’s only left back target this summer was Álvaro Carreras who swiftly returned to the club despite links with the likes of Piero Hincapié and Miguel Gutiérrez. (Source: Fabrizio Romano}
Chelsea and Tottenham are preparing to rival Liverpool for Barcelona’s €50 million-rated center back Ronald Araújo this January. (Source: Fichajes)
Manchester City have set a minimum asking price of €100 million for Erling Haaland. However, Barcelona are confident they could lower those demands if the player pushes for a summer exit given Pep Guardiola’s disdain for unhappy players. (Source: El Nacional)
Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has explicitly asked for the arrival of Barcelona playmaker Dani Olmo in the January transfer window. The European champions are willing to sanction an outlay of €70 million, although they will have to battle Newcastle United. (Source: Fichajes)