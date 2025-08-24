Transfer Rumors: Fernandes Eyes Man Utd Exit; Real Madrid Receive €110 Million Rodrygo Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad have held “secret meetings” with Bruno Fernandes’s representatives according to SunSport. Fernandes has not closed the door to a Manchester United exit and is demanding a yearly wage worth £33 million ($44.6 million).
Al Hilal have been tipped by Sacha Tavolieri to gazump Arsenal and Real Madrid with a hefty bid for Rennes prodigy Jérémy Jacquet, who would be entitled to a “staggering salary.”
Liverpool’s pursuit of top center back target Marc Guéhi has been threatened by rival interest from Manchester City, the Daily Star reports.
Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana could be offered a return to his former employers Inter amid his struggles at Old Trafford, CaughtOffside have claimed.
İlkay Gündoğan has been targeted by Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen, according to Nicolò Schira. The veteran midfielder is thought to be out of Pep Guardiola’s plans for Manchester City this season.
Chelsea’s attempts to seal a move for Man Utd misfit Alejandro Garnacho have been thrown into disarray by a late approach from Tottenham Hotspur, Indykaila has revealed. Chelsea are still billed as the “favorites” but it is by no means a done deal.
A three-way battle between Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, as framed by CaughtOffside, has emerged for Chelsea’s wantaway defender Axel Disasi. The Frenchman is expected to cost around £35 million ($47.2 million).
Newcastle have been quoted a €40 million (£34.6 million, $46.7 million) asking price for Inter midfielder Davide Frattesi, as per Gazzetta dello Sport.
La Liga
Real Madrid are prepared to accept a €110 million ($129 million) offer for Rodrygo which has been floated by an unnamed club from Saudi Arabia, per Defensa Central. The Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham target is expected to double his salary if he moves to the Pro League.
After turning down an approach for former Real Madrid target Rodrigo Mora, Al Ittihad have set their sights on Barcelona’s Ferran Torres, according to Fichajes. Hansi Flick is desperate to keep the Spanish striker, but the cash-strapped club may be inclined to accept the €60 million ($70.3 million) offer on the table.
Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane is billed as the “perfect” addition for Barcelona next summer by the club’s ambitious sporting director Deco, El Nacional claim.
Aston Villa have matched Barcelona’s €30 million valuation of Marc Casadó, as revealed by El País.