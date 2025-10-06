Transfer Rumors: Fernandes Frustrated at Man Utd; Real Madrid Step Up Enzo Pursuit
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Aston Villa and Newcastle United have both emerged as suitors for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo ahead of the January transfer window. (Source: The Mirror)
Bruno Fernandes is frustrated with his role as a deeper midfielder under Ruben Amorim, although he is not believed to have any personal issues with the Man Utd manager. (Source: Ben Jacobs)
Emiliano Martínez remains a key transfer target for Man Utd, who are expected to reignite their pursuit of the Aston Villa goalkeeper in 2026. A January deal could be difficult, however. (Source: Football Insider)
Chelsea are readying a bid of €90 million (£78.5 million, $105.5 million) for Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo after his electric start to the season. (Source: Fichajes)
Juventus are nearing an agreement over a new contract with winger Kenan Yıldız and are confident of fending off interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. (Source: Tuttosport)
Tottenham Hotspur have been scouting Lazio center back Mario Gila alongside Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Everton. (Source: TBR Football)
Joe Gomez is not expected to push for an exit from Liverpool in January despite his limited opportunities. The AC Milan target remains important as cover in Arne Slot’s side and is satisfied with that role. (Source: Football Insider)
Leeds United hope to sign Inter midfielder Piotr Zieliński in January. The Serie A side are hopeful of agreeing a permanent sale but Leeds want either a loan or a free transfer. (Source: InterLive)
Joshua Zirkzee is open to remaining in the Premier League ahead of a likely departure from Man Utd. Both Everton and West Ham United have registered their interest. (Source: TEAMtalk)
La Liga
Barcelona hope to sell center back Ronald Araujo in the January transfer window. Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham all remain interested after summer approaches, while Paris Saint-Germain have also joined the race. (Source: Fichajes)
Scouts from Real Madrid watched Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández during the Blues’ 2–1 win over Liverpool and were left adamant a deal should be struck. The Argentina international wants to play for Real Madrid but his price tag of €130 million (£113.4 million, $152.4 million) is a huge problem. (Source: Defensa Central)
The agent of Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva has spoken with both Barcelona and Juventus over a free transfer in the summer of 2026. There is also interest in the Portuguese star from Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli, Al Nassr and Al Qadsiah. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Real Madrid are looking to loan striker Endrick out in January to avoid stunting his development. Among his suitors are Real Madrid, Valencia and West Ham. (Source: Fichajes)
President Florentino Pérez has now formally ruled out a move from Real Madrid for Man City midfielder Rodri, fearing his high price tag cannot be justified given his recent injury struggles. (Source: Defensa Central)