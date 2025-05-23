Transfer Rumors: Fernandes Wants Man Utd Exit; Barcelona Make Diaz, Rashford Plan
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Ruben Amorim has identified four players he wants to see Manchester United sell this summer, according to GIVEMESPORT. On the chopping block are Casemiro, Andre Onana, Luke Shaw and Rasmus Højlund.
Højlund is actively looking to leave Man Utd after a tough season, United in Focus state. A return to Serie A is an option for the former Atalanta striker.
Bruno Fernandes is open to leaving Man Utd this summer, claims Sacha Tavolieri. An initial contract offer was close to meeting the midfielder‘s demands and an improved proposal could see an agreement reached.
Arsenal are worried about the long-term future of young Ethan Nwaneri, TBR Football report, with whom contract negotiations have proven problematic. Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are among the sides watching closely.
Another player who Arsenal do not want to lose is defender Jakub Kiwior. FootballTransfers say the Gunners are ready to demand as much as £60 million ($80.9 million) in the hope of scaring off any potential suitors.
Financial concerns could force Newcastle United to listen to offers for winger Anthony Gordon, per CaughtOffside. Arsenal and Chelsea are both keen but could be put off by an asking price of around £75 million ($101.1 million).
Chelsea‘s search for a new goalkeeper has seen them identify two new targets. TEAMtalk name Parma‘s Zion Suzuki and Burnley‘s James Trafford as options for the summer transfer window.
Manchester City want to sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders before the Club World Cup, claim Tuttomercatoweb. Milan want to keep the Dutchman but have identified Torino’s Samuele Ricci as a potential replacement.
Tottenham Hotspur have lodged a bid of £20 million ($27 million) for Genoa defender Koni De Winter, per La Repubblica. Juventus and Inter are both named as rival suitors.
West Ham United manager Graham Potter hopes to sign at least one player from former employers Chelsea this summer, according to TBR Football. Defenders Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo and Axel Disasi are all of interest.
La Liga
Senior players in the Barcelona dressing room are concerned about paying a significant fee for Liverpool winger Luis Díaz, say El Nacional. The La Liga champions plan to pursue a deal for around €60 million (£50.4 million, $68 million) and hope the Colombia international‘s desire to seal the move will see Liverpool lower their asking price.
Barcelona are not prepared to meet Man Utd‘s demands over Marcus Rashford, El Nacional further state. Instead, they hope to include winger Ansu Fati in a swap deal which would ultimately cost them just €20 million (£16.8 million, $22.7 million).
Chelsea may face a battle to convince Enzo Fernández to reject Real Madrid‘s advances, according to GIVEMESPORT. The Blues are determined not to sell but Los Blancos remain undeterred.
Atlético Madrid have joined the race for Man City winger Jack Grealish, per TodoFichajes. The Englishman is also a target for Aston Villa, Newcastle and Tottenham.
Real Madrid have identified Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha as their preferred midfield signing, AS claim. Incoming manager Xabi Alonso wants more creativity after seeing Luka Modrić released.
MLS
Modrić will have the option to move to Major League Soccer this summer, according to Fichajes. Inter Miami and Chicago Fire are ready to rival Al Nassr, the employers of Cristiano Ronaldo, for his signature.
There is also interest in Modrić from two further MLS sides, El Chiringuito add. New York City FC and LAFC are both keen to sign the veteran midfielder.
One player whose future appears to be away from MLS is Kevin De Bruyne. The departing Man City playmaker has chosen Napoli as his favoured landing spot, say Fichajes.