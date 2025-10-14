Transfer Rumors: Fernandes Set for Cheap Man Utd Exit; Isak Wanted by Barcelona
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Bayern Munich have been tipped to make a move for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes. After turning down advances from Saudi Arabia, the Portuguese midfielder could also move to Real Madrid and may be available for as little as £40 million ($53.3 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)
Lyon’s Malick Fofana is the subject of a five-way transfer war. Serie A side Inter are vying with the Premier League quartet of Chelsea, Liverpool, Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Manchester United have identified Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta as a leading target for 2026. The 28-year-old France international is expected to cost around €50 million (£43.4 million, $57.9 million). (Source: Fichajes)
There could be room in United’s frontline if Joshua Zirkzee does secure his rumored move to Roma this January. (Source: The Sun)
Juventus could rival Chelsea for the acquisition of AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan next year. (Source: Sky Sport Switzerland)
Tottenham’s pursuit of Ivan Toney has been cast in considerable doubt although Chelsea haven’t yet given up hope. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Arsenal have joined Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Miami in the race to sign Mexico’s record-shattering teenager Gilberto Mora. (Source: Fichajes)
Amid interest from Saudi Arabia, including Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, Man Utd are keen on handing Harry Maguire a new contract. (Source: Football Insider)
Liverpool are deemed the favorites in a four-way race for Bournemouth talisman Antoine Semenyo thanks to sporting director Richard Hughes’s relationship with his former employers. Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also thought to be interested. (Source: Fichajes)
Semenyo signed a new long-term contract over the summer which contains a release clause. While the exact value has not been disclosed, it is thought to be in excess of £75 million ($99.9 million). (Source: talkSPORT)
Manchester City, alongside Arsenal and Real Madrid, are monitoring 22-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt standout Nathaniel Brown. Though, Frankfurt reportedly won’t listen to offers in January. (Source: Bild)
Chelsea are expected to battle Brighton & Hove Albion for the signature of Lazio center back Mario Gila. (Source: Football Insider)
Man Utd are battling Crystal Palace for Jobe Bellingham, who could be on the move from Borussia Dortmund just six months after joining the Bundesliga outfit. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Brighton have no intention of selling Carlos Baleba in January despite Man Utd’s continued interest in the midfielder. (Source: talkSPORT)
La Liga
Alexander Isak will be considered as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona next summer even though he just joined Liverpool in September. (Source: Gaizka Mendieta)
Turkish outfit Fenerbahçe are plotting a move for Lewandowski once his Barcelona contract expires in the summer. (Source: Fanatik)
Xabi Alonso is pushing for the summer arrival of Enzo Fernández. Chelsea would theoretically be willing to let the Argentine midfielder leave for £100 million ($133.3 million). (Source: Fichajes)
Real Madrid have emphatically ruled out any prospect of letting Endrick join Paris Saint-Germain in January on loan. (Source: Defensa Central)