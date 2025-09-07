Transfer Rumors: Fernandes Considers Man Utd Exit; Mbappe Demands Real Madrid Signing
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester City are prepared to rival Liverpool in pursuit of Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi in the January transfer window. Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are all monitoring the situation. (Source: Daily Star)
Liverpool are ready to entertain offers for Ibrahima Konaté in January as they do not want to lose him for free next summer. Long-term admirers Real Madrid are determined to land him on a free transfer. (Source: Defensa Central)
Bruno Fernandes turned down three different Saudi Arabian clubs this summer but the Manchester United midfielder remains interested in a move to the Middle East and could depart at the end of the season. (Source: talkSPORT)
Man Utd made an approach to Chelsea over midfielder Roméo Lavia this summer and could reignite their interest in the January transfer window. (Source: United In Focus)
Tottenham Hotspur are ready to rival Chelsea for Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers, who is expected to be hit with a price tag of £100 million (€115.3 million, $135 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)
Despite continued interest from Tottenham, Man City remain determined not to sell winger Savinho in January. (Source: Manchester City News)
Aston Villa will consider signing Jadon Sancho from Man Utd on a permanent basis if the winger impresses in the build-up to the January transfer window. (Source: Football Insider)
Arsenal’s determination to sell midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, a £17 million arrival in 2021, saw them accept a bid of just £260,000 (€300,000, $350,000) from Hamburg this summer. (Source: BILD)
Eintracht Frankfurt are ready to reignite their interest in Newcastle United striker William Osula in January after missing out on his signature last month. (Source: Football Insider)
La Liga
Julián Alvarez has informed Atlético Madrid of his desire to join Barcelona in the summer of 2026. (Source: Fichajes)
Indeed, those around Alvarez are encouraging the Argentina international to make the switch to Camp Nou before the 2026 World Cup starts. (Source: El Nacional)
Newcastle are ready to reignite their interest in Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó in 2026 after failing with a summer approach for the in-demand star. (Source: TBR Football)
Kylian Mbappé has asked Real Madrid’s scouting team to sign Bayern Munich winger Michael Olisé and has even discussed a move to the Santiago Bernabéu with his fellow Frenchman on international duty. (Source: Defensa Central)
Juventus will again try to sign Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos in January, hoping that a limited role over the next three months will help facilitate a switch to Turin. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)