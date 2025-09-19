SI

Transfer Rumors: Gravenberch Wanted by Real Madrid; Barcelona Eye Rashford Discount

Eduardo Camavinga, Enzo Fernández, Ibrahima Konaté and Morgan Rogers also feature in the gossip.

SI Staff

Ryan Gravenberch and Marcus Rashford headline the gossip.
Ryan Gravenberch and Marcus Rashford headline the gossip. / Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Federico Valverde
Federico Valverde has been linked with Man Utd. / Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester United want a new midfielder next summer and are preparing an offer of €100 million (£86.9 million, $116.9 million) for Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde. (Source: Fichajes)

AC Milan are preparing a bid of €5 million (£4.3 million, $5.9 million) to sign Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa, who is open to the idea of reuniting with former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri. (Source: Milan Live)

Chelsea would be prepared to sell midfielder Enzo Fernández to Real Madrid in a swap deal which would see Los Blancos part ways with Eduardo Camavinga and pay an additional €50 million (£43.5 million, $59 million). (Source: Defensa Central)

Alongside Chelsea, Camavinga has interest from both Man Utd and Newcastle United. (Source: Mark Brus)

Aston Villa’s price tag of £80 million ($108.6 million) for Morgan Rogers ultimately proved too much for Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur this summer, with another unknown member of the Premier League’s Big Six also interested. (Source: The Telegraph)

Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega is being lined up for a January move to Inter, who want to replace Yann Sommer. (Source: Inter Live)

Jørgen Strand Larsen, a summer target for Newcastle, has agreed a new contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers which does not include a release clause. (Source: Express & Star)

Everton and West Ham United have both shown interest in signing former Man Utd and Tottenham left back Sergio Reguilón, who is a free agent after leaving Spurs in the summer. (Source: Fichajes)

La Liga

Ibrahima Konaté
Ibrahima Konaté is wanted by Real Madrid. / James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté is Real Madrid’s top center back target for 2026 but the Spanish side also hold an interest in Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Also wanted at Real Madrid is Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. His price tag of €75 million (£65.2 million, $88.5 million) is not thought to have scared Los Blancos away. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona are already planning to sign Marcus Rashford permanently next summer but are now prepared to pursue a January agreement if Man Utd are willing to negotiate a discount. A bid of around £20 million (€23 million, $27.1 million) could be submitted. (Source: TBR Football)

Atlético Madrid do not want to lose midfielder Conor Gallagher midway through the season and are prepared to demand a fee of £50 million (€57.5 million, $67.9 million) for the Tottenham target. (Source: Football Insider)

SI Staff
SI STAFF

