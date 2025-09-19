Transfer Rumors: Gravenberch Wanted by Real Madrid; Barcelona Eye Rashford Discount
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United want a new midfielder next summer and are preparing an offer of €100 million (£86.9 million, $116.9 million) for Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde. (Source: Fichajes)
AC Milan are preparing a bid of €5 million (£4.3 million, $5.9 million) to sign Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa, who is open to the idea of reuniting with former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri. (Source: Milan Live)
Chelsea would be prepared to sell midfielder Enzo Fernández to Real Madrid in a swap deal which would see Los Blancos part ways with Eduardo Camavinga and pay an additional €50 million (£43.5 million, $59 million). (Source: Defensa Central)
Alongside Chelsea, Camavinga has interest from both Man Utd and Newcastle United. (Source: Mark Brus)
Aston Villa’s price tag of £80 million ($108.6 million) for Morgan Rogers ultimately proved too much for Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur this summer, with another unknown member of the Premier League’s Big Six also interested. (Source: The Telegraph)
Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega is being lined up for a January move to Inter, who want to replace Yann Sommer. (Source: Inter Live)
Jørgen Strand Larsen, a summer target for Newcastle, has agreed a new contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers which does not include a release clause. (Source: Express & Star)
Everton and West Ham United have both shown interest in signing former Man Utd and Tottenham left back Sergio Reguilón, who is a free agent after leaving Spurs in the summer. (Source: Fichajes)
La Liga
Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté is Real Madrid’s top center back target for 2026 but the Spanish side also hold an interest in Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Also wanted at Real Madrid is Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. His price tag of €75 million (£65.2 million, $88.5 million) is not thought to have scared Los Blancos away. (Source: Fichajes)
Barcelona are already planning to sign Marcus Rashford permanently next summer but are now prepared to pursue a January agreement if Man Utd are willing to negotiate a discount. A bid of around £20 million (€23 million, $27.1 million) could be submitted. (Source: TBR Football)
Atlético Madrid do not want to lose midfielder Conor Gallagher midway through the season and are prepared to demand a fee of £50 million (€57.5 million, $67.9 million) for the Tottenham target. (Source: Football Insider)