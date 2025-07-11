Transfer Rumors: Gyokeres Performs Man Utd U-Turn; Real Madrid Prepare €100 Million Mac Allister Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Viktor Gyökeres is determined to leave Sporting CP this summer but, with Arsenal talks stalling, is exploring all his options. Correio da Manhã claims the Sweden international has reopened the door to Manchester United.
Saudi Arabian trio Al Hilal, Al Ittihad and Al Qadsiyah are all keen on Man Utd goalkeeper André Onana. According to Stretty News, he would be allowed to leave for a fee of £30 million ($40.8 million).
Ibrahima Konaté has made it clear he does not plan to extend his Liverpool contract, which expires in 2026. AS states he is dreaming of a move to Real Madrid, who want to sign him on a free transfer next year, but Liverpool would prefer an immediate sale this summer.
Brentford are expecting a bid from Tottenham Hotspur for forward Yoane Wissa, but talkSPORT claims any deal could hinge on the future of Man Utd-linked Bryan Mbeumo.
Arsenal and Liverpool are both prepared to offer Real Madrid’s Rodrygo the chance to play in his preferred position on the left wing, Defensa Central writes. Any deal would have to be worth €100 million ($135.8 million).
AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan remains a target for Chelsea, TBR Football reports. Despite failed negotiations earlier this summer, the goalkeeper’s refusal to sign a new contract could see talks reignited in the coming weeks.
Nottingham Forest could bid around £25 million ($34 million) for Manchester City midfielder James McAtee but, according to the Daily Mail, he is valued closer to £40 million ($54.3 million).
Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is the next target on the radar of Tottenham, GB News reports. Spurs could bid up to £60 million ($81.5 million) but Palace value the England international at £70 million ($95.1 million).
Beşiktaş forward Semih Kılıçsoy is wanted by Aston Villa, Leeds United and Newcastle United. Akşam writes Villa could propose a swap deal involving Dutch international Donyell Malen.
La Liga
Xabi Alonso is desperate to reinforce Real Madrid’s midfield and, according to Fichajes, has demanded a move for Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister. A bid of €100 million (£86.2 million, $117.1 million) is being prepared but Madrid could go higher if they sell Dani Ceballos and Brahim Díaz.
Barcelona are “all in” on Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford, Florian Plettenberg reports, after being knocked back once again by Liverpool in pursuit of Luis Díaz.
Newcastle are interested in signing Atlético Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher. Mundo Deportivo claims a deal could be struck for €42 million (£36.2 million, $49.2 million).
Mallorca have struck a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre for €5 million ($5.9 million), SPORT reports. Barça will retain 50% of his rights.