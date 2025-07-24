Transfer Rumors: Jackson Wants Man Utd Move; Liverpool Plot Triple Sale to Fund Isak Deal
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is keen to join Manchester United this summer, even though no European football is on offer at Old Trafford. But he won‘t be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge on the cheap, having been valued at £100 million ($135 million). (Source: GIVEMESPORT)
Arsenal have withdrawn their interest in Real Madrid‘s Rodrygo, with the 15-time Champions League winners set to demand at least £85 million ($114.8 million) to entertain selling. (Source: SPORT)
Liverpool are willing to sell Luis Díaz, Darwin Núñez and Harvey Elliott to help fund a move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. (Source: Fichajes)
Manchester United and Chelsea have ruled out making a move for Isak, with the former having spent big on Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo and the latter prioritising move for Xavi Simons and Jorrel Hato. (Source: Daily Mail)
Chelsea‘s dream signing this summer is Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers, but a deal will be difficult to conclude unless Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules force the hand of the latter. (Source: Matt Law, London Is Blue Podcast)
Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze has told friends that he expects to join Arsenal before the summer transfer window closes. (Source: TBR Football)
Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Everton and Wolves are potential landing spots for Monaco striker Mika Biereth, who could command a fee of up to €40 million (£34.7 million, $46.9 million). (Source:Caught Offside)
Brentford will hold further talks with Yoane Wissa as they attempt to fend off interest from Newcastle United. (Source: Sky Sports)
Leeds United have struck a deal with Lyon to sign goalkeeper Lucas Perri for £15.6 million ($21 million). (Source: Daily Mail)
West Ham United are pushing to conclude a deal for Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, who has skipped training to try and force through a move, but Tottenham are lurking in the background. (Source: TBR Football)
La Liga
Real Madrid are ready to make a £100 million ($135 million) bid to take Manchester City midfielder Rodri to the Spanish capital. (Source: The Sun)
Barcelona are struggling to find a buyer for Ronald Araújo, despite lowering the Uruguayan‘s asking price to €50 million ($58.7 milliion). (Source: El Nacional)
Paris Saint-Germain have expressed an interest in signing Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, but links to Tottenham Hotspur are wide of the mark. (Source: Florian Plettenberg, Sky Germany)
Atlético Madrid are the first option of Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović, potentially in a deal that would see €30 million-rated Nahuel Molina move the other way. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)
Atlético Madrid are close to finalising the sale of winger Samuel Lino to Flamengo in a deal worth €25 million ($29.3 million). (Source: Fichajes)
Around Europe
Atalanta could allow Ademola Lookman to join Juventus in a deal worth €50 million, before turning their attention to Liverpool‘s bit-part forward Federico Chiesa. (Source: Football Italia)
Bayern Munich are expected to launch a fresh bid for Liverpool winger Luis Díaz, well aware that the 28-year-old wants to leave Anfield. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling has emerged as a transfer target for Serie A champions Napoli, managed by Antonio Conte. (Source: Calciomercato)
Borussia Dortmund hold an interest in Brighton & Hove Albion playmaker Facundo Buonanotte, who spent last season on loan at Leicester City, and have made contact over a deal for the 20-year-old. (Source: Sky Germany)