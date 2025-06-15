Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Eye £100 Million Winger; Barcelona Chase New Neymar, Suarez
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
In Arne Slot’s quest to become the first Liverpool manager since Bob Paisley to win consecutive Premier League titles, the Reds are sparing no expense. Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon is the latest to land on Liverpool’s radar, per The Sun. Although it will take at least £100 million ($135.7 million) to prise the former Everton forward away from Tyneside.
Arsenal’s pursuit of Ademola Lookman could be scuppered by rival interest in the Atalanta forward from Napoli, Gazzetta dello Sport writes.
The Gunners are also battling Manchester United for the services of Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoumé, who is billed as a successor to Thomas Partey at the base of midfield by El Nacional.
After spurious reports linking Ousmane Dembélé with a move to Chelsea and Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to more than double his salary in a new deal which stretches to 2030, per Fichajes.
Chelsea have seen a €35 million (£29.8 million, $40.4 million) offer for Lazio defender Mario Gila rebuffed, Il Messaggero reports.
There has not been a single offer of a permanent transfer for Jack Grealish, The Guardian has revealed, prompting Manchester City to consider a loan exit for their mercurial forward.
Fenerbahçe boss José Mourinho has been tipped by Yağız Sabuncuoğlu to pursue a move for his former Tottenham Hotspur favorite, Son Heung-min. The club captain is also a target for Saudi Pro League sides and is valued by Spurs at around €30 million (£25.5 million, $34.6 million).
The early stages of Manchester United’s pursuit of Bournemouth star Justin Kluivert have been complicated by a rival approach from a Bayer Leverkusen side led by former Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag, Fichajes claim.
Despite numours reports to the contrary, Ben Jacobs insists that Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres is very much still open to a Manchester United transfer and there has been no formal rejection.
La Liga
Barcelona’s quest to rebuild the Lionel Messi-Luis Suárez-Neymar Jr attacking trident of the previous decade has seen them hone in on Atlético Madrid’s Julián Alvarez and Athletic Club winger Nico Williams to play alongside Lamine Yamal, El Nacional boldly writes.
Arsenal are willing to present Real Madrid with an offer of €50 million (£42.5 million, $57.7 million) for the chronically underused Brahim Díaz, according to DefensaCentral. The versatile forward is now the “focus” of Arsenal after it became apparent that the north London side could not afford a deal for Rodrygo.
Barcelona will only have the financial means to make a move for Liverpool’s Luis Díaz if they can sell one of the squad’s high earners this summer, El Nacional claim.
Real Madrid are poised to renew the contract of first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, per DefensaCentral.