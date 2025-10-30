Transfer Rumors: Liverpool’s £100 Million Salah Replacement; Five Clubs Plot Vinicius Jr Bids
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool are giving serious consideration to sacking manager Arne Slot and would be interested in hiring former Barcelona boss Xavi, who recently turned down Spartak Moscow in the hope of receiving an offer from one of Europe’s elite sides. (Source: El Nacional)
In terms of the playing squad, Liverpool are ready to replace Mohamed Salah and are lining up Brighton & Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh with a bid worth over £100 million ($132 million). (Source: Footy-Africa)
Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliott Anderson is open to leaving the club to progress his career, handing a boost to both Manchester United and Newcastle United. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Juventus are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma after missing out on Sergej Milinković-Savić, who recently signed a new contract with Al Hilal. (Source: Tuttosport)
Vasco da Gama want around €40 million (£35.2 million, $46.5 million) to sell teenage forward Rayan, who is wanted by both Arsenal and Tottenham. A bid of €25 million (£22 million, $29.1 million) from Real Betis was recently turned down. (Source: NT Vascaínos)
Chelsea are leading the race to sign Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız after submitting a “very exciting proposal” to the player. Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd are considering making bids in 2026, while Real Madrid are keen. Yıldız would be open to joining Madrid and reuniting with former teammate Dean Huijsen. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Chelsea, Manchester City, Man Utd, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are all ready to bid for Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior if he truly hits the market, with the French giants particularly keen. (Source: Fichajes)
Aston Villa’s obligation to sign Harvey Elliott permanently will only be triggered if he makes a certain number of appearances, which is far from guaranteed as he remains out of Unai Emery’s plans. If he returns to Liverpool next summer, plenty of clubs would be interested in bidding. (Source: Daily Mail)
Man Utd have reached out to West Ham United to express their interest in signing wantaway midfielder Lucas Paquetá in January. (Source: indykalia)
La Liga
Rodrygo could leave Real Madrid in January in search of more minutes to boost his chances of playing for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup. Arsenal and Tottenham are both interested in the winger. (Source: TBR Football)
Barcelona have not held talks with Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen on their hunt for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Meanwhile, Barcelona have decided to trigger the €30 million (£26.4 million, $34.9 million) release clause in the contract of Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong in January, before loaning the young forward back to his current employers. (Source: Fichajes)
Scouts from Newcastle United have been watching Atlético Madrid striker Alexander Sørloth, who could be sold after losing his position as a regular starter. (Source: MARCA)
Real Madrid have set their sights on 17-year-old Bayern Munich winger Lennart Karl as their next gem of the future. (Source: Defensa Central)