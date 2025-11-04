Transfer Rumors: Liverpool’s £230 Million January Plan; Rodrygo Wants Premier League Switch
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Many inside Tottenham Hotspur expect Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane to return to the club next summer despite competition from Barcelona. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Manchester United have reached a “compromise” with midfielder Kobbie Mainoo to offload him in January. Napoli are leading the race for his signature and could agree a loan deal with a purchase option which would become mandatory if certain conditions are met. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)
If Mainoo does leave Man Utd, it would open the door to a a new midfielder arriving in January. Atlético Madrid’s Conor Gallagher, Sporting CP’s Morten Hjulmand and Nottingham Forest’s Elliott Anderson are the three top targets. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Liverpool are ready to spend a total of £230 million ($302.1 million) to sign three players in January. Midfielders Eduardo Camavinga and Vitinha, of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain respectively, are priority targets alongside Inter center back Alessandro Bastoni. (Source: Fichajes)
Elsewhere, Liverpool are in an “open race” to sign Bayern Munich center back Dayot Upamecano when his contract expires next summer. Chelsea, Man Utd and Real Madrid are all chasing his signature. (Source: Football Insider)
Chelsea have moved ahead of Man Utd and Newcastle United in pursuit of Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, who is free to leave the club in January. (Source: E-Notícies)
Also linked with a move to Chelsea is AC Milan winger Rafael Leão. The Blues are ready to pay $120 million (£105.4 million, $138.4 million) and Milan would be open to doing business at that price. (Source: Fichajes)
Leicester City are working on a plan to keep young winger Jeremy Monga at the club in the face of interest from Manchester City and Man Utd. (Source: Football Insider)
Dutch defender Sven Botman is happy with life at Newcastle despite having attracted interest from both Chelsea and Liverpool. (Source: Chronicle Live)
West Ham United are adamant they will not entertain offers for winger Jarrod Bowen in January, with Tottenham Hotspur keen to explore an ambitious move. (Source: TBR Football)
Scouts from Aston Villa, Man Utd and RB Leipzig are all watching 16-year-old AIK striker Kevin Filling. (Source: Fotboll Direkt)
La Liga
Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has spoken with manager Xabi Alonso for his opinion on the future of winger Vinicius Junior. Despite the growing rift between the two, Alonso is keen to keep the Brazilian and believes the situation can be repaired. (Source: Defensa Central)
One winger who could be leaving Real Madrid, however, is Rodrygo. Frustration over his limited role has seen him open the door to a January departure and his representatives have spoken with both Arsenal and Tottenham. (Source: TBR Football)
Real Madrid have made contact with the agent of Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong, but the 22-year-old has indicated a preference to join Barcelona instead. (Source: SPORT)
Hansi Flick is “desperate” to keep Marcus Rashford at Barcelona when his loan from Man Utd comes to an end, but the club’s financial situation means a deal is far from a certainty. (Source: talkSPORT)