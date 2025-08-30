Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Agree Isak Deal; Man Utd Plot Vinicius Jr Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United are hopeful of sending Kobbie Mainoo to Brighton & Hove Albion as part of a deal to sign top midfield target Carlos Baleba. Mainoo also has interest from Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Napoli. (Source: Stretty News)
There is also interest in Mainoo from Newcastle United, but Man Utd are looking to keep hold of the young midfielder. (Source: Geordie Boot Boys)
Juventus are exploring a loan move for Man Utd full back Noussair Mazraoui as he returns from injury. (Source: La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Newcastle are readying a bid of €50 million (£43.3 million, $58.4 million) for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, but Los Blancos will only listen to offers of over €70 million (£60.6 million, $81.8 million). (Source: Defensa Central)
Chelsea’s sister side Strasbourg have expressed an interest in Blues left back Ben Chilwell, who is also wanted by both Roma and Torino. (Source: Mike McGrath)
Liverpool have reached an agreement with Newcastle to sign striker Alexander Isak in a deal worth around £130 million ($175.4 million). Official confirmation is expected in the coming days. (Source:
Jan Aage Fjørtoft)
Leaving Liverpool could be center back Ibrahima Konaté. The Reds have slashed their asking price to just €20 million (£17.3 million, $23.4 million)—a figure which interests Barcelona. (Source: El Nacional)
Manchester City are not prepared to meet the current wage demands of Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who earns a weekly wage of £500,000 ($675,000) in the French capital. Chelsea could now enter the race. (Source: The Mirror)
Aston Villa have approached West Ham United over a loan with obligation for midfielder Lucas Paquetá, but the Hammers want an immediate sale. (Source: The Daily Mail)
West Ham are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Fábio Vieira before Monday’s transfer deadline. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)
La Liga
Fermín López has doubts about staying at Barcelona and some around him have urged him to consider an approach from Chelsea. Despite an asking price of €90 million (£77.9 million, $105.1 million), there is a belief the La Liga side would listen to lower offers. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
Real Madrid will demand €180 million (£155.9 million, $210.3 million) for winger Vinícius Júnior if he continues to delay signing a new contract. Man Utd and Newcastle have both voiced an interest in striking a deal in 2026. (Source: Defensa Central)
Xabi Alonso has convinced Real Madrid officials to target Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton with a bid worth €115 million (£99.6 million, $134.3 million) next summer. (Source: Fichajes)
Harry Kane is excited by the prospect of replacing Robert Lewandowski as Barcelona’s starting striker next summer. (Source: El Nacional)
Atlético Madrid are ready to part ways with midfielder Conor Gallagher in the coming days. Crystal Palace, Man Utd, Newcastle and Tottenham have all been alerted to his £45 million (€52 million, $60.7 million) asking price. (Source: CaughtOffside)