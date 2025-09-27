Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Eye Chelsea Target Araujo; Real Madrid Dream of Kane
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool are keeping an eye on Barcelona centre back Ronald Araújo, who has interested Chelsea, with the Premier League champions building a shortlist of targets in case Ibrahima Konaté leaves on a free transfer. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Manchester United hold an interest in former West Ham United centre back Nayef Aguerd—who only joined Marseille at the conclusion of the summer transfer window. (Source: Fichajes)
Chelsea are confident they will complete the signing of AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who they attempted to sign before the Club World Cup. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Arsenal could rekindle their interest in Real Madrid playmaker Arda Güler, should the Türkiye international be unsettled by Jude Bellingham’s return to fitness. (Source: Football Transfers)
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is considering a move to Saudi Arabia when his contract expires next summer. (Source: talkSPORT)
City remain interested in Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães, but the 27-year-old is happy and settled at St James’ Park. (Source: Football Insider)
Liverpool will respond to Giovanni Leoni’s year-long absence after tearing his ACL by moving in January for summer target Marc Gúehi. (Source: Football Insider)
Arsenal’s understudy goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who only arrived at the Emirates Stadium in the summer, is a target for Cesc Fabregas’ Como. (Source: Sports Boom)
Former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Rúben Neves could be an “opportunistic target” for Man Utd as an exit from Al Hilal becomes more and more likely. (Source: The United Stand via United in Focus)
Tottenham Hotspur have a buy-back clause for Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane which comes into effect next summer. (Source: The Sun)
Aston Villa are keeping tabs on Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor, who could be available for around £35 million ($46.9 million). (Source: Football Insider)
Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali is still on the shortlist of Serie A giants Juventus. (Source: Calciomercato)
La Liga
Real Madrid dream of signing Harry Kane from Bayern Munich, linking the Englishman with a devastating front line that would include Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo and Franco Mastantuono. (Source: Fichajes)
Barcelona have joined Real Madrid and Liverpool in the race to sign Bayern Munich centre back Dayot Upamecano. The Frenchman is out of contract next summer and can negotiate with teams abroad from January onwards. (Source: Fichajes)
Real Madrid have agreed to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri next summer—his signing is already ‘closed’. (Source: Los Pepes)
Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez would be “delighted” to join Barcelona next summer, if the possibility to head to Camp Nou arises. (Source: El Nacional)
Real Madrid have ‘more or less’ agreed deals to sign Ibrahima Konaté from Liverpool and Nico Paz from Como, subject to approval from Xabi Alonso. (Source: Defensa Central)
José Mourinho wants new employers Benfica to sign former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema from Al Ittihad. (Source: Fichajes)