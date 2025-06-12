Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Learn Barcola Response; Barcelona’s Raphinha Dilemma
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool’s spending seems to have no end. The Sun claim that Arne Slot’s Premier League champions are eyeing up a £100 million ($135.9 million) move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola.
French journalist Josué Cassé has poured cold water on those Barcola whispers, insisting that the forward has “no intention” of leaving.
Alejandro Garnacho, by contrast, could leave Manchester United while remaining in the Premier League, Fichajes muse, with Aston Villa billed as a potential suitor for the mercurial forward.
Arsenal have made their first formal offer for Manchester United target Viktor Gyökeres, MaisFutebol writes. However the sum of €60 million (£50.9 million, $68.9 million) put on the table is expected to be well short of Sporting CP’s asking price.
Nottingham Forest’s former Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga has been linked with a move away this summer by TBR Football. The Sweden international is “aware” of interest from Arsenal, but there are also admiring glances from Chelsea, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.
Following the early summer influx of recruits, Manchester City are keen to seal a deal for Freiburg defender Kiliann Sildillia, according to ManchesterCityNews.
Despite the impending arrival of Bryan Mbeumo, Ruben Amorim has no plans to offload Mason Mount, TEAMtalk has revealed.
AC Milan have held talks to sign Arsenal full back Oleksandr Zinchenko is the news coming out of Football Italia.
La Liga
Xabi Alonso is considering transplanting the three center back formation which he deployed at Bayer Leverkusen in the Spanish capital, per Enrique Ortego. This would theoretically allow Real Madrid to line up with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal in the same XI, with the former Liverpool man pushing up to wing back while his new teammate drops into the back three.
Marcus Rashford’s widely touted move to Barcelona is off, Fichajes claim, if Ivan Perišić completes his move to Catalonia as Mundo Deportivo reported earlier this week.
Despite Real Madrid’s best efforts, Arsenal have sealed their deal for Martín Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. Estadio Deportivo claim that the Gunners have gone above the midfielder’s release clause, committing to a €70 million (£59.4 million, $80.4 million) fee which is payable in three instalments.
Milan have been forced to lower Rafael Leão’s price tag, Fichajes write, dropping a nine-digit haul down to the more affordable €70 million mark. That figure is still expected to be too high for Barcelona and Chelsea, although Bayern Munich could push forward with their interest in the Portuguese winger.
According to the latest reports from El Nacional, Hansi Flick warned Barcelona off a move for Nico Williams to avoid upsetting Raphinha.