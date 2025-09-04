Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Consider Olise Move; Barcelona Want Martinez
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United are considering a move for Al-Duhail midfielder Marco Verratti. The 32-year-old, formerly of Paris Saint-Germain, is prepared to leave Qatar and is interested in a move to the Premier League. (Source: Fichajes)
A new midfielder is a top priority for Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim, who wanted to sign Atlético Madrid’s Conor Gallagher and was left “furious” when club officials declined to make the required space by granting Kobbie Mainoo’s loan exit request. (Source: FootballTransfers)
Crystal Palace are prepared to sell center back Marc Guéhi to Liverpool in January for just £25 million ($33.6 million). The Reds are willing to make such a move, wary of losing out to teams like Barcelona and Real Madrid, who can approach Guéhi over a free transfer at that point. (Source: Football Insider)
Liverpool’s plan over the next two years is to find a suitable long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah. Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise is reported to be at the top of the Reds’ list of targets. (Source: Daily Mail)
Saudi side Al Qadsiah failed with an offer of €70 million (£60.8 million, $81.6 million) for Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, who refused to entertain an offer which included a salary worth five times as much as his current wage. (Source: UOL)
Beşiktaş have made a bid of €22 million (£19.1 million, $25.7 million) for Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard. The two clubs remain in negotiations ahead of the Turkish transfer deadline next week. (Source: Sözcü)
Chelsea could offer Raheem Sterling £10 million ($13.4 million) to terminate his contract and walk away from the £30 million ($40.3 million) still owed to him across the final two years of his contract. (Source: Football Insider)
Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers has emerged as Chelsea’s top target for 2026. The Blues failed with a late approach for the England international this summer. (Source: TBR Football)
Nathan Ake is a target for Everton, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester City value the Dutch defender at around £15 million ($20.2 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)
Newcastle United are looking to finally fend off interest from Man City in defender Tino Livramento by tying the right back down to a new contract. (Source: The i Paper)
Aston Villa were ready to complete a €50 million (£43.4 million, $58.3 million) move for Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa this summer if they could sell Emiliano Martínez, but the collapse of his preferred move to Man Utd saw the Costa deal fall through as well. (Source: Fichajes)
La Liga
Hansi Flick has already warned Marcus Rashford that he must improve both physically and mentally if he wants to earn more minutes for Barcelona this season. Crucially, the club still have faith in the Man Utd loanee. (Source: El Nacional)
Top of the transfer wish list for the Barcelona manager is Man Utd center back Lisandro Martínez, who would be interested in making the move to Camp Nou. (Source: Fichajes)
Several clubs are monitoring Real Madrid striker Endrick ahead of possible loan bids in January. The Brazil international is happy as it stands but recognizes the need to play more if he wants to earn a spot in next summer’s World Cup squad. (Source: Defensa Central)
Xabi Alonso specifically asked Real Madrid chief scout Juni Calafat to travel to the Netherlands to watch 19-year-old AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit, who he sees as a potential target. (Source: Real Madrid Confidencial)