Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Eye £100 Million Man Utd Target; Haaland Makes La Liga Decision
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool are expected to elbow their way into the race for Brighton & Hove Albion’s sought-after midfielder Carlos Baleba. Manchester United have long been linked with the 21-year-old valued at north of £100 million ($134.9 million) but the Reds could have the edge in negotiations in 2026. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton is another expensive midfield option eyed by Liverpool and United. The Reds are thought to be mulling over a January swoop yet Palace could block any approach in a repeat of the Deadline Day standoff over Marc Guéhi. (Source: Football Insider)
Former Barcelona boss Xavi Hernández is being seriously considered as a potential replacement for Ruben Amorim at the helm of Manchester United. (Source: El Nacional)
Alejandro Garnacho’s selfishness on and off the ball as well as his ego prompted Man Utd to sanction his sale to Chelsea over the summer. (Source: Daily Mail)
Arsenal are sniffing around Real Sociedad forward Takefusa Kubo in their continued attempt to transplant San Sebastián in north London. The Gunners are not willing to trigger the winger’s €60 million (£52.3 million, $70.5 million) release clause, but could offer €45 million. (Source: Fichajes)
Manchester United and Liverpool are both vying for the signature of Juventus center back Gleison Bremer. (Source: TEAMtalk)
In an attempt to secure a spot in Brazil’s World Cup squad, Gabriel Jesus is considering a January exit from Arsenal. Everton and West Ham have registered their interest in the Brazilian. (Source: Football Transfers)
Gianluigi Donnarumma was originally targeted by Manchester United over the summer after falling out of favor at Paris Saint-Germain, but the Red Devils baulked at the player’s wage demands which would cost £130 million ($175.4 million) over a six-year contract. (Source: The Telegraph)
Manchester City are plotting an eye-watering bid worth €100 million (£87.1 million, $117.5 million) for wantaway Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman. (Source: Fichajes)
Aston Villa, Newcastle and West Ham have all been credited with an interest in bringing AC Milan’s English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek back to the Premier League. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Real Sociedad midfielder Brais Méndez has attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur, who are prepared to stump up €40 million (£34.9 million, $47 million) for the Spanish schemer. (Source: Fichajes)
La Liga
There is a three-way scrap for Eduardo Camavinga’s signature in the Premier League, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle all vying for Real Madrid’s Frenchman. (Source: Real Madrid Confidencial)
Should Manchester City’s rampaging forward Erling Haaland leave the Etihad, he has his heart set on moving to La Liga, with Real Madrid and particularly Barcelona thought to be keen. (Source: El Nacional)
Chelsea are interested in a deal for Athletic Club’s young gem Mikel Jauregizar. (Source: Fichajes)
Atlético Madrid’s interest in Liverpool left back Andy Robertson persists, although the La Liga outfit are not expected to make a move in January. (Source: Football Insider)
José Mourinho is plotting a Real Madrid reunion at Benfica with a proposed deal for Karim Benzema. The Frenchman could cost as little as €5 million ($5.9 million). (Source: Ekrem Konur)
It’s not yet clear that Barcelona can afford to trigger the €30 million (£26.1 million, $35.3 million) buy-option in Marcus Rashford’s loan deal from Man Utd. (Source: El Nacional)