Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Hold Rodrygo Meeting; European Giants Consider Sancho
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Al Ittihad are exploring a deal to sign Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, who could be reunited with former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema. (Source: Itti Mania)
After missing out on Eberechi Eze to Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur are readying a bid of €80 million (£69.2 million, $93 million) for Como midfielder Nico Paz. (Source: Fichajes)
Man Utd want Tottenham to re-enter the race for Alejandro Garnacho as an alternative to Eze, believing the only way they will receive anywhere close to their asking price is if Chelsea face significant competition for the Argentine’s signature. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)
Elsewhere, Tottenham have informed Manchester City they are prepared to pay as much as €85 million (£73.6 million, $98.8 million) to sign Brazil winger Savinho. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Man Utd are in talks to sign Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens and have almost agreed personal terms with the Belgian. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Competition could be provided by Man City, who have turned to Lammens after struggling to negotiate with Paris Saint-Germain over Gianluigi Donnarumma. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)
Inter are considering a late swoop for Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho in the final week of the transfer window. (Source: Fichajes)
Sancho has been discussed by Bayern Munich, who have also been offered the chance to sign Man Utd striker Rasmus Højlund. Both players remain under consideration alongside Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson. (Source: Sky Germany)
Chelsea’s demands of £70 million ($94 million) are too much for Aston Villa, who are set to miss out on Jackson as a result. An unnamed “big club” are in talks over the Senegal international. (Source: The Sun)
Brentford are prepared to demand as much as £50 million ($67.2 million) from Newcastle United in negotiations over striker Yoane Wissa. (Source: Football Insider)
La Liga
Real Madrid want Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton but are wary of competition from Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd. The Red Devils are particularly keen on the England international, for whom the bidding will start at €80 million (£69.2 million, $93 million). (Source: AS)
Rodrygo is very close to an exit from Real Madrid. The Premier League will be his next destination, with Liverpool and Man City the only suitors left in the race for his signature. (Source: Jorge Nicola)
The representatives of Rodrygo have flown to England for a meeting with Liverpool, but they plan to use the opportunity to speak with Man City as well. (Source: Football Insider)
Rodrygo has already spoken to Liverpool teammate Alisson to ask about life at Anfield. (Source: Indykaila)
Meanwhile, Arsenal are still exploring a move for Rodrygo even after they struck a deal to sign Eberechi Eze. (Source: TBR Football)
Barcelona considered approaches from both Chelsea and Man Utd for midfielder Fermín López this summer after the Premier League sides offered €80 million (£69.2 million, $93 million), but manager Hansi Flick stepped in to block a sale. (Source: SPORT)
The 2026 summer transfer window will see Barcelona launch a spectacular €200 million ($232.4 million) double swoop for Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez and Inter center back Alessandro Bastoni. (Source: Fichajes)
West Ham United are keen on Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó and are progressing in talks over a loan deal for right back Héctor Fort. (Source: SPORT)
Girona have failed with a loan bid for Casadó which failed to interest either the midfielder or Barcelona. (Source: RAC1)