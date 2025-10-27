Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Eye Klopp Return; Man Utd’s Shock Lewandowski Stance
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool have lined up Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon as their preferred long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah. (Source: Fichajes)
Officials at Anfield are growing increasingly concerned by Liverpool’s form under Arne Slot and could pursue a reunion with former manager Jürgen Klopp, who would be open to a return to the club. (Source: indykalia)
On the other hand, while there are concerns about Liverpool’s performances, there is no pressure on Slot from the owners. (Source: Football Insider)
Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are tracking Aston Villa center back Ezri Konsa, who has been watched by Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United over the past year. (Source: TBR Football)
Juventus are looking at Atlético Madrid right back Nahuel Molina but have identified Chelsea’s Malo Gusto as a potential alternative. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)
Arsenal’s pursuit of young Vasco da Gama forward Rayan has been handed a huge blow as the teenager nears an agreement over a new long-term contract. (Source: Globo Esporte)
Having fallen out of love with off-the-field life at Napoli, former Man Utd midfielder Scott McTominay could soon seal a return to the Premier League. (Source: The Sun)
Man Utd officials do not believe summer midfield target Carlos Baleba is worth his £100 million ($133.2 million) price tag and will not reignite their pursuit unless Brighton & Hove Albion lower their demands. (Source: Flashscore)
Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has personally intervened to block a move from Man Utd for Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, whose high wages are seen as unsustainable at Old Trafford. (Source: The Mirror)
La Liga
Despite interest in Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi and Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano, it is Liverpool center back Ibrahima Konaté who remains Real Madrid’s top defensive target. (Source: Defensa Central)
Barcelona have made an offer of €30 million (£26.2 million, $34.9 million) for Crystal Palace right back Daniel Muñoz. (Source: Fichajes)
West Ham United are looking to sign 17-year-old Barcelona midfielder Dro Fernández, hopeful of striking a bargain deal before the teenager’s price soars beyond their reach. (Source: Alan Nixon)
Barcelona are expected to trigger their option to sign Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford permanently next summer and could reunite him with Marseille striker Mason Greenwood. (Source: The Sun)
Charlotte FC and New York City FC have both offered around $2 million (€1.7 million) to sign Real Madrid center back David Alaba in the January transfer window. (Source: Fichajes)