Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Make Major Isak Breakthrough; Barcelona Receive €80 Million Gavi Offer
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United target Randal Kolo Muani has agreed a deal in principle to join Juventus on a five-year contract, per Nicolò Schira.
In the event that United are successful in their pursuit of Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa are lining up a move for RB Leipzig’s Loïs Openda, Sacha Tavolieri has reported.
Liverpool and Alexander Isak have agreed a five-year deal worth €13 million ($14.9 million) each season, Nicolò Schira claims. Negotiations with Newcastle United are yet to reach such an advanced stage.
Newcastle have drawn up a three-man wishlist of new recruits to be funded by Isak’s proposed £150 million ($199.5 million) sale to Liverpool, so say Fichajes. RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško would serve as a direct replacement upfront, while Inter midfielder Nicolò Barella and Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapié could boost the squad ahead of Champions League football next term.
Erik ten Hag is thought to be targeting a reunion with Man Utd’s Rasmus Højlund at Bayer Leverkusen this summer, per CaughtOffside. Fellow Bundesliga sides RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt are supposedly vying with Milan, Inter, Napoli and Juventus for the in-demand Dane.
Roma are targeting Manchester City’s Argentine prodigy Claudio Echeverri according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
City’s young center back Jahmai Simpson-Pusey is also poised to join Celtic on loan, according to Daily Record.
Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United have all enquired about signing Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, per SportsZone. However, they will have to compete with the staggering financial proposals put on the table by Al Ittihad and Galatasaray, who are both thought to be offering a €20 million ($22.9 million) annual salary.
La Liga
PSG are lining up a bold €80 million ($91.7 million) bid for Barcelona midfielder Gavi, per Fichajes. The cash-strapped Catalans are thought to be open to a sale, although the midfielder is keen on staying.
Gavi’s Barcelona teammate Ferran Torres is the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia, according to Jijantes FC. An unnamed Pro League club is thought to be willing to offer Torres €60 million ($51.8 million) over three years.
Newcastle’s €3 million ($3.4 million) loan offer for Andriy Lunin has been swiftly rejected by Real Madrid, CaughtOffside write.
Arsenal are expected to renew their interest in Real Madrid forward Rodrygo if they can extract €15 million ($17.2 million) out of Borussia Dortmund for Leandro Trossard’s services, Fichajes claim. Madrid are thought to be willing to lower their transfer demands down to an initial €75 million ($ million) plus a furth €10 million ($ million) in bonuses.
The Gunners, however, are thought to be prioritizing Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze over Rodrygo, Football Transfers muses.
Sevilla have opened up discussions with former Real Madrid playmaker James Rodríguez, per Cantera Colombia.