Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Offer Isak Swap; Rodrygo Agrees Premier League Switch
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
André Onana’s future at Manchester United is safe despite the impending arrival of Senne Lammens, but intermediaries are “actively working” to find a new club for Altay Bayındır. (Source: United In Focus)
AC Milan, Atalanta, Inter, Napoli, Roma and Fulham are all interested in Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa, while talks have also been held over offering the Italy international to Newcastle United as part of a deal for Alexander Isak. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Borussia Dortmund officials Sebastien Kehl and Lars Ricken both travelled to London for talks with Chelsea over Carney Chukwuemeka and Aarón Anselmino. The former is expected to complete a permanent transfer worth €25 million (£21.7 million, $29.2 million), with the latter joining on loan. (Source: Patrick Berger)
Manuel Akanji wants to remain with Manchester City beyond the summer transfer window and could turn down an approach from Galatasaray, who are also chasing teammates Ederson and İlkay Gündoğan. (Source: Football Insider)
Arsenal have reached a “rough agreement” to send defender Jakub Kiwior to Porto on a loan which would include a conditional obligation to make the move permanent, but the specifics of the deal still need to be negotiated. (Source: O Jogo)
Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers are showing strong interest in Chelsea defender Axel Disasi, who is also being monitored by Napoli and Newcastle United. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Tottenham Hotspur are close to agreeing a deal to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo on loan after voicing a willingness to cover his entire salary. The La Liga side believe such an offer is fair at this point in the window. (Source: Defensa Central)
Meanwhile, Tottenham are looking to hijack Crystal Palace’s move for Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss. Palace want the Morocco international as a replacement for Eberechi Eze, who rejected Spurs in favor of sealing a move to Arsenal. (Source: Africafoot)
Beşiktaş hold the strongest interest in Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling, who is also wanted by both Fulham and West Ham United. The Blues want £20 million ($27 million) to agree to a sale. (Source: CaughtOffside)
La Liga
Real Madrid are ready to sell winger Vinicius Junior for €150 million ($175.2 million) next year if he does not agree to a new contract in the coming weeks. (Source: Defensa Central)
A number of Champions League clubs have made offers to sign Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, who is determined to remain at the Santiago Bernabéu. (Source: AS)
Aston Villa are the latest side to submit an offer of €30 million (£26 million, $35 million) for Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó, who remains reluctant to leave. (Source: El País)
Casadó also has interest from Atlético Madrid, who are prepared to wait until the January transfer window in the hope he eventually decides to leave Barcelona. (Source: El Nacional)
Barcelona are open to selling Casadó alongside Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Fermín López, although manager Hansi Flick is determined to keep his entire squad together. (Source: ESPN)