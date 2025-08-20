Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Raise Isak Offer; Haaland Wants Real Madrid Move
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Inter want to re-sign Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana, who is available for a fee of £30 million ($40.5 million) as the Red Devils seek to avoid making a loss on his book value. (Source: Stretty News)
Officials from AC Milan have travelled to London for talks with Man Utd striker Rasmus Højlund in one final attempt to convince the Denmark international to make the move. (Source: Football Italia)
Liverpool chiefs have approved a new bid of £130 million ($175.4 million) for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, believing he will finally be allowed to leave the club after his relationship with the Magpies reached a new low. (Source: The Sun)
Real Madrid have formally ruled out a move for Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté this summer, but Los Blancos still plan to try sign him on a free transfer next year. (Source: Defensa Central)
Arsenal have held fresh talks about Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman in the aftermath of Kai Havertz’s injury. (Source: Rudy Galetti)
Manchester City have decided to block an exit for winger Savinho, who was of interest to Tottenham Hotspur. In turn, this means Pep Guardiola’s side will not sign Real Madrid’s Rodrygo. (Source: Guillem Balague)
Nottingham Forest have joined Aston Villa, Newcastle United, AC Milan, Inter and Juventus in pursuit of Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, who is expected to make a decision on his future in the coming days. (Source: Edu Burgos)
Juventus have also reached out over Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, who will only be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge on a permanent basis. (Source: Ben Jacobs)
Brentford are concerned about the lack of time to find a replacement for Newcastle-linked Yoane Wissa and have raised their asking price for the striker to £60 million ($81 million). (Source: The Standard)
Galatasaray have agreed a fee of £15 million ($20.2 million) with Man City for defender Manuel Akanji and are now working on personal terms with the center back. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
West Ham United are now looking at Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber after failing with a bid worth a total of £32 million ($43.2 million) for Southampton’s Mateus Fernandes. (Source: Jacob Steinberg)
La Liga
Rodrygo has asked Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez to sell him this summer after accepting he does not have a future under new manager Xabi Alonso. (Source: Fichajes)
Erling Haaland is waiting for a phone call from Pérez. The Man City striker wants to form a devastating partnership with Kylian Mbappé at Real Madrid. (Source: Defensa Central)
Barcelona’s focus is now on raising the €100 million ($116.5 million) needed to convince Atlético Madrid to sell striker Julián Alvarez next summer. (Source: El Nacional)
Marc Casadó has been informed by Barcelona officials that he will not see regular minutes this season and should listen to the interest in him, but the young midfielder remains determined to stay and fight for his future. (Source: Santi Ovalle)
Similarly, Barcelona are open to offers for Fermín López but the midfielder, who publicly insisted he will stay at the club just a few weeks ago, continues to reject all approaches. (Source: MARCA)
Real Betis hopes of re-signing Antony have been boosted after the Brazilian informed Man Utd he is prepared to wait until the final day of the transfer window to seal a return to the club. (Source: Estadio Deportivo)