Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Ready New Isak Bid; Real Madrid Chase Donnarumma
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United are looking at Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand as their preferred alternative to Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba and are ready to make a bid of £50 million ($67.7 million) for the Denmark international. (Source: The Sun)
However, Sporting have already firmly ruled out the prospect of selling Hjulmand to Man Utd after his release clause expired earlier this summer. (Source: Maisfutebol)
Newcastle United want to bring an end to the “toxic” situation surrounding striker Alexander Isak. Liverpool are preparing an offer of £120 million ($162.5 million) to sign the wantaway forward. (Source: Football Insider)
Also potentially coming in at Liverpool is Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi, who remains a key target despite the capture of Giovanni Leoni. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Manchester City have rejected a bid of over £60 million ($81.3 million) from Tottenham Hotspur for winger Savinho. Spurs are set to return with an improved offer. (Source: Globo Esporte)
Man Utd are at risk of missing out on key goalkeeper target Senne Lammens as the Antwerp stopper is emerging as a strong option for Inter. (Source: Mike McGrath)
Chelsea are looking to sign Bayer Leverkusen center back Piero Hincapié to replace the injured Levi Colwill. A bid of over €60 million (£51.7 million, $70 million) will be submitted and the player is keen to make the move. (Source: Bolavip)
Meanwhile, Chelsea have rejected a bid from Borussia Dortmund to sign midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka on loan with an obligation to buy worth around £15 million ($20.3 million). (Source: Alex Crook)
An agreement has been reached between Arsenal and Fenerbahçe over defender Oleksandr Zinchenko. Negotiations began at €10 million (£8.6 million, $11.7 million) and a deal has now been struck. (Source: Sporx)
Galatasaray are working towards an agreement with Man City over goalkeeper Ederson. The Premier League side have dropped their asking price to €10 million (£8.6 million, $11.7 million) but Galatasaray want to pay no more than €7 million (£6 million, $8.2 million). (Source: Sabah)
Tottenham are tracking Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers, who manager Thomas Frank sees as capable of having a huge impact on the squad rebuild. (Source: The Daily Mail)
Atlético Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher is wanted by Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Tottenham, with all three sides ready to meet his price tag of €50 million (£43 million, $58.3 million). (Source: Fichajes)
West Ham United are looking at Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Aleix García as a possible target if they fail to convince Southampton to sell Mateus Fernandes. (Source: Hammers News)
La Liga
Fenerbahçe have offered a swap deal to Real Madrid to try and sign goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, proposing to send Dominik Livaković to the Santiago Bernabéu in exchange. Madrid, however, are not interested in the Croatia international. (Source: Samet Çayır)
Sticking with goalkeepers, Real Madrid are among the sides tracking Paris Saint-Germain’s exiled stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who could join on a free transfer in 2026 as the long-term replacement for Thibaut Courtois. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Dušan Vlahović has emerged as a potential target for Barcelona as they prepare for a future without Robert Lewandowski. The Juventus striker is available for cheap and could even join on a free transfer in 2026. (Source: Fichajes)
Leaving Barcelona could be highly rated winger Dani Rodríguez. The 20-year-old would rather remain in Catalonia but is considering an approach from Valencia as he seeks first-team football. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
Atlético Madrid had accepted a bid of €20 million ($23.3 million) for Nahuel Molina from Bournemouth, but the right back rejected the offer of personal terms and wants to remain with Atléti. (Source: MARCA)