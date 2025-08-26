Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Eye Elite Salah Replacement; Vinicius Jr Pushes for Real Madrid Exit
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool have identified Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise as the ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah next summer. The Reds’ pursuit is set to be aided by a release clause in the forward’s contract. There is rival interest from Chelsea and Manchester City. (Source: Bayern Space)
Rodrygo’s absence from Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad for September’s internationals has given Arsenal and Manchester City a major boost in their attempts to lure the mercurial winger away from Real Madrid. (Source: TBR Football)
Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee as emerged as a target for PSV Eindhoven. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Arsenal have offered €10 million (£8.6 million, $11.7 million) for Palmeiras centre back Luiz Benedetti, but the Brazilian club are demanding a minimum of €15 million. (Source:TV Espírito de Porco)
Liverpool have been joined by Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in their surprise pursuit of Brentford captain Nathan Collins. (Source: TBR Football)
Since it has been revealed that Kobbie Mainoo is prepared to leave Man Utd, as many as 10 different clubs have expressed an interest in the central midfielder. Mainoo would be open to joining a Champions League club. (Source: Daily Mail)
Newcastle are expected to complete a deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Jørgen Strand Larsen with an improved offer of £60 million ($80.9 million). (Source: Indykaila)
West Ham United have held talks with Manchester United regarding a loan move for André Onana. (Source: United in Focus)
Manchester City are mulling over a move for Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman, who is a long-term target for Arsenal and Chelsea. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Bruno Fernandes is unlikely to leave United this summer but would be open to a move after the 2026 World Cup. It would take an offer of more than four times his current salary to convince the club captain to join Al Ittihad. (Source: Daily Mail)
La Liga
Real Madrid are willing to commit to paying Vinicius Junior €100 million (£86.4 million, $116.6 million) over the course of a five-year contract stretching to 2030. (Source: Defensa Central)
Vinicius is unmoved by that offer and is actively pursuing an exit as soon as this summer. (Source: OK Diario)
Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni is Barcelona’s “dream” centre back target. (Source: El Nacional)
Barcelona have received a formal offer from Chelsea for Fermín López worth €50 million ($58.3 million). (Source: SPORT)
Robert Lewandowski has received two lucrative contract offers of double his Barcelona salary from Saudi Pro League clubs in an attempt to tease him away from Catalonia this summer. (Source: El Nacional)