Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Set Isak Deadline; Rodrygo Handed Premier League Ultimatum
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Napoli manager Antonio Conte has identified Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee as his top striker target following an injury to Romelu Lukaku, who is set for several months on the sidelines. (Source: Calciomercato)
Liverpool have warned Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak they will only spend one more week waiting for the Magpies to agree to sell him before moving on to other targets. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)
Meanwhile, Liverpool’s pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi has been complicated by interest from Inter, who have communicated their desire to sign the England international on a free transfer next summer. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Chelsea have spoken with Inter about center back Alessandro Bastoni. The Blues want to pay €50 million (£43.2 million, $58.5 million) but Inter are demanding a higher fee. (Source: Chelsea News)
Arsenal have rejected approaches from both Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid for William Saliba, warning both sides that the Frenchman is not for sale at any price. (Source: Just Arsenal)
Officials from both Arsenal and Manchester City contacted Real Madrid winger Rodrygo over the weekend. The Gunners are ready to pursue a loan deal if they can free up space in their squad first. (Source: TBR Football)
Man City, meanwhile, have informed Rodrygo that he has one more week to negotiate himself a departure from Real Madrid before walking away from a transfer. (Source: Defensa Central)
Trevoh Chalobah could leave Chelsea before the transfer window closes. A loan move is seen as most likely, with Crystal Palace and. Inter both interested. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Rico Lewis has attracted interest from a number of clubs across Europe. The Man City defender has Premier League admirers in the form of Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur, while Atlético Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus are all keen. (Source: TBR Football)
West Ham United have failed with a bid of £45 million ($61 million) for Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, who is not available at any price. (Source: Venê Casagrande)
Instead, West Ham are now in talks over a deal for Arsenal midfielder Fábio Vieira. (Source: Football Insider)
La Liga
Some in the Barcelona dressing room are already comparing Marcus Rashford to João Félix, accusing the Man Utd loanee of not possessing the mentality needed to go alongside his supreme natural talent. (Source: El Nacional)
Real Betis have failed with a move for Barcelona’s Marc Casadó. Not only is the midfielder not interested in leaving, but Barça’s asking price is far too high for Betis, who can only offer a loan deal or a shared ownership agreement. (Source: SPORT)
Barcelona have received an approach from Borussia Dortmund over highly rated 17-year-old Guille Fernández. (Source: Gianluigi Longari)
Liverpool continue to warn Real Madrid that they will not sell center back Ibrahima Konaté for anything less than €50 million (£43.2 million, $58.5 million), even with the fear of losing him on a free transfer next summer. (Source: AS)
Real Madrid are ready to pay as much as €35 million (£30.2 million, $41 million) to sign Konaté immediately but have promised Konaté half of that fee as a signing-on bonus if he wants to join for free in 2026. (Source: Defensa Central)
Atlético Madrid are interested in Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo but are looking at Man Utd duo Antony and Jadon Sancho as cheaper alternatives. (Source: Fichajes)