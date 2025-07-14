Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Ready Vinicius Jr Bid; Real Madrid Eye Palmer
Premier League
Chelsea hold an active interest in signing Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, TBR Football reports. Aston Villa are also keen on the Argentina international and Bayern Munich have also held exploratory talks.
Meanwhile, Chelsea are also monitoring developments involving another Man Utd forward, Marcus Rashford. CaughtOffside claims the Blues and Paris Saint-Germain are both waiting to see whether the England international, a key target for Barcelona, opens the door to a move elsewhere.
If Liverpool sell Luis Díaz this summer, Defensa Central claims the Reds will launch a bid for Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior worth a total of €130 million (£112.6 million, $151.8 million).
Dušan Vlahović is prepared to snub interest in Man Utd if he does leave Juventus, The Sun states. Instead, he would rather reunite with former manager Massimiliano Allegri at AC Milan.
Liverpool officials recently met with Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta over a possible move to Anfield, per Foot Mercato. Man Utd are also chasing the Frenchman’s signature.
Bayern Munich are ready to pay a total of €100 million (£86.6 million, $116.8 million) to sign Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku and right back Malo Gusto, Fichajes writes. Such an offer could convince Chelsea to sell.
Brentford are unlikely to agree to part ways with both Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa this summer, Sky Sports News reports. The former is a target for Man Utd, while Wissa is of interest to Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur.
Despite striking a deal to sign Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia, Football Insider states Arsenal will not entertain a departure for Poland international Jakub Kiwior.
In the face of significant interest from the Bundesliga, Nottingham Forest are working hard to convince Manchester City midfielder James McAtee to join this summer. TEAMtalk also names Everton, Fulham and West Ham United as interested sides.
La Liga
Real Madrid have been tracking Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer, of whom new manager Xabi Alonso is a huge fan. However, E-Notícies states Chelsea are not prepared to even entertain conversations about a possible departure.
Having bid farewell to Theo Hernández, AC Milan are chasing Real Madrid left back Fran García, Defensa Central claims. The 25-year-old is valued at around €18 million ($21 million).
Chelsea have offered a swap deal to Barcelona involving Christopher Nkunku and Fermín López but, according to El Nacional, Hansi Flick has turned it down. He is not interested in signing the French forward.
On the other hand, Florian Plettenberg claims Nkunku is still an option for Barcelona.
Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman is interested in joining Barcelona, per Corriere Bergamo. Arsenal, Atlético Madrid and Napoli are all keen on the Nigeria international.
MLS
Giovanni Reyna is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer and is likely to move to Major League Soccer. Ruhr Nachrichten name Los Angeles FC as the leading contender for his signature.
Negotiations between Inter Miami and Atlético Madrid over Rodrigo De Paul are progressing well, Fabrizio Romano reports. Miami are confident a deal will be struck soon.