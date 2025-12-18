Transfer Rumors: Mainoo’s €90 Million Man Utd Exit; Three-Way Battle for Rodrygo
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
“All indications” point towards a move from Real Madrid for Kobbie Mainoo in the summer transfer window. The Manchester United academy graduate is facing an uphill battle for minutes at Old Trafford and is thought to be available for €90 million (£78.9 million, $105.8 million) next year. (Source: Fichajes)
If Arsenal are to have any hope of financing a move for Juventus’ €100 million (£87.6 million, $117.6 million) rated winger Kenan Yıldız, they will need to sell an existing member of their frontline. (Source: Indykaila)
Chelsea have also made contact with Yıldız’s representatives, who are also mulling over a contract extension at Juventus. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Long-term Manchester United target Carlos Baleba continues to have itchy feet. Brighton are willing to sanction a January sale if a team matches their valuation, which is thought to have fallen from last summer’s £100 million ($134.2 million) starting point. (Source: Indykaila)
Bayern Munich right back Sacha Boey could be considered as an ideal replacement for Daniel Muñoz in the increasingly likely event that Crystal Palace are forced to sell the Colombian wingback. Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been floated as potential destinations. (Source: Sky Sport Switzerland)
In response to a recent burst of explosive comments, Bayern Munich have sensed an opening to snap up Bruno Fernandes. The Bundesliga champions are lining up a €50 million (£43.8 million, $58.8 million) bid for the Manchester United captain. (Source: Fichajes)
Marc Guéhi is expected to reject a January switch to Liverpool in favor of a summer transfer when, as a free agent, he will be able to bank a significant signing-on fee. (Source: Indykaila)
Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with an opportunistic move for Leon Goretzka amid speculation over a complete breakdown in relationship between the German midfielder and his current employers Bayern Munich. (Source: Fichajes)
Fulham have emerged as surprise contenders to sign Fiorentina talisman Moise Kean during the Serie A club’s dire form. The Saudi Pro League is also an option. (Source: Sky Sport Switzerland)
Niclas Füllkrug is pushing for a move to AC Milan in January. Talks with West Ham United regarding a loan move have already begun. (Source: The Athletic)
La Liga
Barcelona’s chances of securing a permanent deal for Marcus Rashford could be complicated by their La Liga rivals Atlético Madrid. Diego Simeone’s side are expected to make an enquiry into the Manchester United loanee. (Source: El Nacional)
Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique has explicitly demanded a move for Real Madrid’s Rodrygo. No fee has been floated but the Brazilian forward is described as a more “cost-effective” option than Vinicius Junior. (Source: Fichajes)
Rodrygo is also thought to be a target for Bayern Munich as well, but the Bavarian giants will be challenged by Manchester City, who are willing to offer €80 million (£70.1 million, $94.1 million). (Source: Fichajes)
Relegation-battling Real Oviedo are in negotiations with Galatasaray’s cult figure upfront Mauro Icardi. (Source: El Nacional)
To guarantee his place in Argentina’s World Cup roster Franco Mastantuono is seriously considering a six-month loan move away from Real Madrid for the second half of the season to secure more minutes. (Source: El Nacional)
World
Paulo Dybala’s future at Roma has been cast in doubt. Argentine giants Boca Juniors have been tipped to make an approach for the out-of-favor forward. (Source: Calciomercato)
As an alternative to Rodrygo, PSG have identified Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi as a target of intrigue. The Bundesliga club have pointed squarely to the forward’s €75 million ($88.1 million) buyout clause. (Source: Fichajes)
Inter Miami’s interest in Timo Werner has been firmly downplayed, especially in light of the club’s decision to extend Luis Suárez’s contract. Other MLS clubs are thought to be circling the Champions League winner. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)