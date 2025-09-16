SI

Transfer Rumors: Mainoo Eyed by Man Utd Rival; Real Madrid Braced for €150 Million Guler Bid

Ruben Amorim, Dani Olmo, Eduardo Camavinga, Erling Haaland and many more feature in today’s gossip.

SI Staff

Kobbie Mainoo (left) and Arda Güler headline today’s gossip.
Kobbie Mainoo (left) and Arda Güler headline today’s gossip. / Visionhaus/Ricardo Nogueira/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Ruben Amorim
Ruben Amorim is under intense pressure. / Carl Recine/Getty Images

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is a big fan of Kobbie Mainoo and is expected to consider a January move for the wantaway Manchester United should he remain out of favor at Old Trafford. (Source: talkSPORT)

Chelsea are eagerly eyeing up a move for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga next summer. The Blues would be willing to stretch to €60 million (£51.9 million, $70.6 million) although it remains to be seen if Madrid would accept such an offer. (Source: Fichajes)

Liverpool have been credited with interest in Napoli defender Sam Beukema as a long-term replacement for Ibrahima Konaté. (Source: TEAMtalk).

Manchester United have lined up Aston Villa’s Unai Emery as a leading contender to take over Ruben Amorim should the current run of dire results eventually force the Portuguese boss out. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)

Everton are expected to reject every offer for star center back Jarrad Branthwaite, who has been of interest to Manchester United and Chelsea in the past. (Source: talkSPORT)

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United target Jean-Philippe Mateta have been quoted a £40 million (£54.4 million) price tag by Crystal Palace. (Source: Football Insider)

Newcastle are plotting an offer of €50 million (£43.2 million, $58.8 million) for Atlético Madrid’s Giuliano Simeone, who is Diego Simeone’s first-choice winger and third son. (Source: Fichajes)

The Magpies are also mulling over a €90 million (£77.8 million, $105.9 million) bid for Barcelona playmaker Dani Olmo. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland tormented Manchester United again over the weekend. / Michael Regan/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler, who has enjoyed a fast start to the season, is attracting considerable interest from a glut of Premier League clubs and is expected to garner offers as high as €150 million. Arsenal were credited with interest in the Turkish playmaker over the summer. (Source: DefensaCentral)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is “optimistic” that the Catalan giants can sign Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. (Source: El Nacional)

As an alternative to Haaland, Barcelona have identified Borussia Dortmund forward Serhou Guirassy as an ideal candidate to replace Robert Lewandowski in 2026. The Bundesliga outfit will demand €100 million (£86.5 million, $117.6 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Real Madrid have settled on their first signing of summer 2026, with the Spanish giants poised to trigger the €10 million ($11.8 million) buy-back clause in Nico Páz’s contract at Como. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Bayern Munich are on the cusp of agreeing a new contract for Dayot Upamecano who has attracted interest from Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: Fichajes)

