Transfer Rumors: Mainoo Eyed by Man Utd Rival; Real Madrid Braced for €150 Million Guler Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is a big fan of Kobbie Mainoo and is expected to consider a January move for the wantaway Manchester United should he remain out of favor at Old Trafford. (Source: talkSPORT)
Chelsea are eagerly eyeing up a move for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga next summer. The Blues would be willing to stretch to €60 million (£51.9 million, $70.6 million) although it remains to be seen if Madrid would accept such an offer. (Source: Fichajes)
Liverpool have been credited with interest in Napoli defender Sam Beukema as a long-term replacement for Ibrahima Konaté. (Source: TEAMtalk).
Manchester United have lined up Aston Villa’s Unai Emery as a leading contender to take over Ruben Amorim should the current run of dire results eventually force the Portuguese boss out. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)
Everton are expected to reject every offer for star center back Jarrad Branthwaite, who has been of interest to Manchester United and Chelsea in the past. (Source: talkSPORT)
Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United target Jean-Philippe Mateta have been quoted a £40 million (£54.4 million) price tag by Crystal Palace. (Source: Football Insider)
Newcastle are plotting an offer of €50 million (£43.2 million, $58.8 million) for Atlético Madrid’s Giuliano Simeone, who is Diego Simeone’s first-choice winger and third son. (Source: Fichajes)
The Magpies are also mulling over a €90 million (£77.8 million, $105.9 million) bid for Barcelona playmaker Dani Olmo. (Source: TEAMtalk)
La Liga
Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler, who has enjoyed a fast start to the season, is attracting considerable interest from a glut of Premier League clubs and is expected to garner offers as high as €150 million. Arsenal were credited with interest in the Turkish playmaker over the summer. (Source: DefensaCentral)
Barcelona president Joan Laporta is “optimistic” that the Catalan giants can sign Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. (Source: El Nacional)
As an alternative to Haaland, Barcelona have identified Borussia Dortmund forward Serhou Guirassy as an ideal candidate to replace Robert Lewandowski in 2026. The Bundesliga outfit will demand €100 million (£86.5 million, $117.6 million). (Source: Fichajes)
Real Madrid have settled on their first signing of summer 2026, with the Spanish giants poised to trigger the €10 million ($11.8 million) buy-back clause in Nico Páz’s contract at Como. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Bayern Munich are on the cusp of agreeing a new contract for Dayot Upamecano who has attracted interest from Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: Fichajes)