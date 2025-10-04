Transfer Rumors: Mainoo Issues Man Utd Ultimatum; Yamal Unsettled at Barcelona
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool are reluctant to sell Ibrahima Konaté in January and will risk losing him on a free transfer in the belief they can convince the center back to sign a new contract. (Source: Football Insider)
Among Liverpool’s numerous center back targets are Newcastle United’s Sven Botman, Paris Saint-Germain’s Willian Pacho and Sporting CP duo Zeno Debast and Ousmane Diomande. (Source: talkSPORT)
Kobbie Mainoo has warned Manchester United that he will look to leave permanently if manager Ruben Amorim is not sacked. Several Champions League clubs are chasing his signature. (Source: Fichajes)
AC Milan will battle Juventus for the signature of Man Utd striker Joshua Zirkzee in January. (Source: Tutto Juve)
Arsenal and Chelsea are both looking to sign Como midfielder Nico Paz, who is keen to see Real Madrid trigger their buy-back clause next summer. Tottenham Hotspur also retain their interest after establishing contact in the summer. (Source: TBR Football)
Flamengo want to sign Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus but have no intention to meet the Gunners’ asking price of €30 million (£26.2 million, $35.2 million). (Source: Gazeta do Urubu)
Phil Foden is keen to sign a new contract with Manchester City, who hope to team the Englishman up with Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise. (Source: Football Insider)
Liverpool are planning a bid of €150 million (£130.8 million, $176.1 million) to sign Olise, who they see as their dream replacement for Mohamed Salah. (Source: Fichajes)
Juventus are prepared to sell midfielder Manuel Locatelli to Newcastle for around €35 million (£30.5 million, $41.1 million) but would rather use him in a swap deal involving Sandro Tonali. (Source: Calciomercato.it)
Jarrod Bowen will consider leaving West Ham United next summer if results do not improve under Nuno Espírito Santo as he has aspirations of playing at the highest level. (Source: Football Insider)
La Liga
Atlético Madrid are incredibly reluctant to sell striker Julián Alvarez to Barcelona and are prepared to demand a fee close to €200 million (£174.4 million, $234.9 million) to agree to such a deal. (Source: Fichajes)
Lamine Yamal’s relationship with Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has collapsed over the controversy surrounding his latest injury, which is why he has not yet produced his best form this season. (Source: El Larguero)
Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has warned suitors of midfielder Federico Valverde that they must trigger his release clause of €1 billion (£870 million, $1.2 billion) if they want to sign him. (Source: Defensa Central)
Interest from Real Madrid in Man City midfielder Rodri remains, but the Premier League side are preparing to ramp up their bid to tie him down to a new contract. (Source: Football Insider)
Barcelona are looking to keep Marcus Rashford beyond this season but have no intention of triggering their €30 million (£26.2 million, $35.2 million) option to buy the Man Utd loanee. There is confidence they will be able to negotiate another discount or even agree to a second loan deal, with United’s negotiating stance not particularly strong. (Source: SPORT)