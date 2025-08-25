Transfer Rumors: Mainoo Plots Man Utd Escape; Real Madrid Braced for €130 Million Vinicius Jr. Offer
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Exiled Manchester United academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo is prepared to leave Old Trafford this summer, talkSPORT claim. Chelsea have previously been credited with interest in the England international who has reportedly considered a move abroad after falling out of favor under Ruben Amorim.
Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers has emerged as a surprise target for Liverpool, club insider james_lfc claims. The England international could cost upwards of £75 million ($101.4 million) and has been billed as a target to go alongside Alexander Isak.
After a blistering full debut, Everton are already considering making Jack Grealish’s loan spell from Manchester City permanent according to Fichajes. There is thought to be a £50 million ($67.6 million) buy-option in his temporary deal.
Manchester United’s proposed move for Senne Lammens is at risk of being hijacked by Galatasaray, Sacha Tavolieri has revealed. The Belgian youngster is also a known target of Manchester City.
Tottenham Hotspur are lining up a shock swoop for Chelsea’s leading transfer target Xavi Simons, CaughtOffside have claimed.
Arsenal have agreed a deal with Shamrock Rovers for 16-year-old gem Victor Ozhianvuna which would see the teenager become the more expensive transfer in Irish football history, according to The Athletic.
Bournemouth are in advanced negotiations with Chelsea for the exiled defender Axel Disasi, so says Fabrizio Romano.
Roma have scheduled a meeting to discuss the potential acquisition of Liverpool left back Kostas Tsimikas, per Football Italia.
Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are both expected to be willing to trigger the €60 million (£52 million, $70.2 million) in the Deportivo La Coruña contract which belongs to the talented young forward Yeremay, per Fichajes.
Newcastle United, Everton and West Ham United are all credited by CaughtOffside with interest in Man City center back Nathan Aké. The versatile Dutchman is expected to cost around £35 million ($47.3 million).
La Liga
As his contract renewal standoff bubbles away, Saudi Pro League clubs have been given hope by Vinicius Junior’s spot on Real Madrid’s bench this weekend. Defensa Central claim that one unnamed club is lining up a €130 million ($152.2 million) bid to test Madrid’s resolve.
Real Madrid have been tipped by Fichajes to make an early move for Club Tijuana’s record-shattering 16-year-old phenom Gilberto Mora.
Barcelona are closely following the career of River Plate’s teen sensation Ian Subiabre, but would have to cough up €25 million ($29.3 million) to trigger his release clause, TNT Sports Argentina writes.
Dani Carvajal expects to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold fixed on the Real Madrid bench after returning to full fitness, The Athletic have revealed.
Crystal Palace are plotting an ambitious move for Atlético Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher as first revealed by the News Shopper.