Transfer Rumors: Man City in €400 Million Yamal Race; Bellingham Eyes Real Madrid Exit
Premier League
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has urged the club to sign Inter wingback Federico Dimarco and interest from the Red Devils has complicated talks over a potential contract extension. (Source: Interlive)
A group from the Middle East have made an approach to buy a controlling share in Chelsea from majority owner Behdad Eghbali and Clearlake Capital, but their offer was swiftly rejected. (Source: Simon Phillips)
20-year-old Corinthians midfielder Breno is emerging as a target for a number of sides across the globe. Man Utd are battling both Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, while Napoli, Zenit Saint Petersburg and unnamed clubs from Saudi Arabia are also chasing his signature. (Source: UOL)
Liverpool have a shortlist of seven potential center back targets. Alongside Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi are Nottingham Forest’s Murillo, RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba, Dayot Upamecano of Bayern Munich, Barcelona’s Ronald Araújo, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Newcastle United’s Sven Botman. (Source: Mark Brus)
Borussia Dortmund manager Niko Kovač is eyeing a reunion with Chelsea defender Axel Disasi, having coached the France international during their time at Monaco. (Source: BILD)
Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have both made approaches over soon-to-be free agent Dušan Vlahović of Juventus. A move to Spurs appears feasible as Randal Kolo Muani, currently on loan with Thomas Frank’s side, wants to return to Juve next summer. (Source: Quotidiano Sportivo)
Spurs may find themselves needing more forwards as Richarlison is now open to a move to Major League Soccer, having recently been approached by Orlando City. (Source: Football Insider)
Juventus are nearing an agreement over a new contract with winger Kenan Yıldız despite interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd. (Source: Tuttosport)
Yıldız is also a target for Liverpool, who have been scouting the wide forward worth up to as much as £90 million ($120 million). (Source Turkish Football)
Galatasaray’s versatile defender Wilfried Singo has attracted interest from Aston Villa. The physically imposing 24-year-old has a release clause of €60 million (£52.2 million, $69.6 million) and the Turkish champions will not accept any offer below €50 million. (Source: Sabah)
Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati has made a blistering start to life at Monaco, prompting a flood of admiring glances from Crystal Palace, Everton and Newcastle. (Source: Fichajes)
Manchester United’s scarcely spotted striker Joshua Zirkzee could be offloaded in January. West Ham have emerged as interested suitors in the Dutch striker. (Source: Football Insider)
La Liga
Real Madrid are “optimistic” that they will be able to strike an agreement with Vinicius Junior over a contract extension this calendar year. (Source: Defensa Central)
Barcelona have received an outrageous €400 million ($462.9 million) offer for Lamine Yamal from Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal, who have yet to replace Neymar as their marquee player. (Source: Fichajes)
The race for Yamal’s signature doesn’t even begin to end there. The only two European clubs that can compete with the riches of Saudi Arabia are also interested in prising Barcelona’s gem away from Catalonia. Both Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are thought to be chasing the teenager. (Source: Romain Molina)
Jude Bellingham has attracted Premier League interest at a time in his career when his Real Madrid future is uncertain. The English midfielder may be forced to leave the Spanish capital if he doesn’t nail down a starting spot. (Source: Football Insider)
Real Madrid have cooled their interest in Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. Poor form and a €100 million (£87 million, $116 million) price tag have forced the La Liga giants to prioritize the likes of Adam Wharton, Enzo Fernández and even AZ Alkmaar youngster Kees Smit. (Source: Defensa Central)