Transfer Rumors: Man Utd’s €200 Million Vinicius Jr Offer; Real Madrid Change Saliba Stance
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United are ready to lodge a bid of €200 million (£174.2 million, €231.4 million) for Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, Fichajes claims. The Brazilian would arrive instead of a central striker and Matheus Cunha would spearhead the team.
Leaving Man Utd could be Alejandro Garnacho. CaughtOffside states the Red Devils are ready to drop their asking price to around £50 million ($66.4 million), with Chelsea leading Tottenham Hotspur in the race for his signature.
RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško has told both Man Utd and Newcastle United that he only wants to join them this summer, per BILD. On interest from the Red Devils, Šeško is waiting for guarantees that they can afford a deal.
Liverpool are interested in signing Brentford center back Nathan Collins, GIVEMESPORT writes, but the Bees have shown no desire to entertain offers.
Another target for Liverpool is Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi, but The Times notes they are not prepared to meet his price tag of £50 million ($66.4 million). Newcastle are planning to revive their interest but also have concerns over the finances involves.
Tottenham are ready to accelerate their pursuit of Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, Defensa Central claims. Rodrygo will soon hold crunch talks with Madrid to determine his role in the team.
Another blockbuster winger is wanted in the Premier League as Fichajes states Manchester City are ready to bid €100 million (£87.1 million, $115.7 million) for AC Milan’s Rafael Leão.
Aston Villa want to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Asensio on another loan, L’Équipe writes. Talks over a move to Fenerbahçe have stalled for financial reasons.
West Ham United are among the clubs interested in signing Southampton midfielder Mateus Fernandes, GIVEMESPORT reports. Clubs from across Europe are chasing the 21-year-old’s signature.
La Liga
Amid concerns Arsenal will succeed in tying William Saliba down to a new contract, Defensa Central states Real Madrid are fully focused on signing Liverpool center back Ibrahima Konaté, who they expect to land on a free transfer next summer.
Atlético Madrid are ready to sell midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer, per Fichajes. Tottenham are ready to bid €50 million (£43.6 million, $57.9 million) to sign the former Chelsea star.
Barcelona midfielder Fermín López has plenty of admirers in the Premier League. El Nacional claims Chelsea are ready to pay €50 million (£43.6 million, $57.9 million), while Man Utd could go as high as €60 million (£52.3 million, $69.4 million).
Arsenal have also asked about Fermín, Sébastien Vidal adds.
Barcelona have decided against selling right back Héctor Fort, Mundo Deportivo claims, and would rather loan him out instead. Borussia Dortmund are among his admirers.